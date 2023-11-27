Last chance – Yeti Tundra cooler hits lowest ever price for Cyber Monday

Amazon has added even more lines to its Cyber Monday sale, including a Yeti Tundra 65 cooler reduced to just £295. That's the cheapest this hard-sided cool box has ever been, and one of the best Yeti deals I've seen this year.

Yeti coolers very rarely go on sale, so these are both well worth paying attention to if you've been considering picking up a new cool box for next summer's picnics, fishing trips, and other adventures. The Tundra 65 is huge, incredibly tough (bear-proof, in fact) and able to keep your food and drinks cold (or hot) all day long.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Yeti Tundra 65 where you are. Looking for something different? Check out my complete guide to the best Yeti Cyber Monday deals from around the web.

Yeti Tundra 65 Cooler: £295 £295 at Amazon

Save £45.01 This huge cooler can hold up to 45 cans with a 2:1 ice to can ratio, and keep them cold all day. Alternatively, if you're having a BBQ, it'll keep your freshly cooked food hot until you're ready to eat. The deal applies to the navy blue version.

In our experience, deals on Yeti coolers rarely last long, so you'd better move fast to grab one of these before the price goes back up.

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on Yeti Tundra 65 coolers near you, with prices updated daily: