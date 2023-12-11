Your Garmin watch just got a massive update that fixes a dozen bugs

Garmin has released a beta update for Garmin Instinct 2 series GPS watches that fixes 12 known bugs and makes a handful of other tweaks to improve sports tracking. The update is available now for the regular Instinct 2, Instinct 2S, Instinct 2X, and Instinct Crossover, and is rolling out to members of Garmin's public beta testing program.

The beta release, first spotted by Polly Allcock of Notebookcheck, corrects various issues that have been spotted by watch owners, including one that prevented access to team sports activities, one that could cause the watch to crash while using a PacePro pacing strategy, and another that could make it crash when replying to smart notifications.

Once you've received the update you should find that your watch no longer causes your Garmin Edge bike computer to crash when used as an extended display, shows unexpected spikes in cadence during open water swims, or fails to reset your daily step count at midnight. To see the complete list of bug fixes, see the full release notes on Garmin's forums.

In addition to all the bug fixes, software beta version 14.12 also removes the limitation on the number of points you can have on a plotted course (this was previously restricted to 50 points), and makes some tweaks to the backcountry skiing and snowboarding activity screens.

There are also a few tweaks for specific watch models. For example, if you own an Instinct 2X Solar, you'll find that apps downloaded via Garmin Connect IQ can now control the LED flashlight. Garmin has also corrected the battery estimate when using the flashlight.

Join the beta program

The beta update has currently rolled out to 30% of Instinct 2 owners in the public beta testing program. If you're thinking about joining them, first take a look at our list of reasons why you should and shouldn't install beta software on your watch. While it will let you try new updates first, beta software may contain bugs that could prevent your Garmin watch working as expected.

Want to go ahead? Our guide how to join Garmin's beta testing program explains how to get started,