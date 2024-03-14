Altra Timp 5 trail running shoes review: minimalist meets maximalist

There's a lot to like about these shoes for those seeking a zero drop approach to running but who still want a little bounce and protection. A roomy toe box and secure lockdown fit are some of the top reasons to buy them, but they take a bit of breaking in and won't be right for every foot with a shallow fit and lacing design that limits versatility.

Altra Timp 5 trail running shoes: first impressions

The Timp started out life as a road to trail running shoe and while in its fifth iteration it's being billed by Altra as purely for trails, this shoe has enough protection to last you over stretches of tarmac without too much trouble. Describing this as a shoe designed for all-day runs, these trail running shoes marry some of the best parts of minimalist and maximalist shoes, and while they won't please every runner, there's a lot to like about them.

They are zero drop shoes, which means there's the same amount of padding beneath your heel as your toe. This combined with a roomy toebox might make you think these are barefoot running shoes, but hold on because there's more to come. With a 29 mm stack, these shoes actually deliver quite a bit of bounce, which for some runners might make up for the lack of drop.

The uppers are also pretty tough, with plenty of protection should you find yourself straying into a boulder field. If you do find yourself in looser terrain, small velcro straps at the heel mean you can throw on your running gaiters and go.

Specifications • List price: $155 / £135

• Gender specification: Men's and women's sizing available

• Sizes: Men's 7 - 14 US, 6 - 14 UK, Women's 5.5 - 12 US, 3.5 - 10 UK

• Weight (women's US 6): 200 g / 7.05 oz per shoe

• Stack: 29mm

• Drop: 0 mm

• Lugs: 3 mm

• Materials: Vibram outsole, EVA foam midsole, mesh upper

• Colors: Neon/Coral, Green/Forest/Black/Gray, Tan, Dusty Olive, Blue/Orange, Lime

• Best use: Trail running

These shoes are pretty light, and with more padding underfoot we can see how they make a lot of sense for a longer run. You'll still get some trail feel and a largely responsive ride. The Vibram soles do provide decent grip on grass, dirt and rocks, but the lugs have shrunk a little with this model and we slipped around somewhat in very muddy spring conditions.

The main area where these shoes might be divisive among runners lies in the fit. A snug midfoot and roomy toe box sounds like the best of both worlds, but we suspect they aren't quite deep enough for those with higher arches, and the problem is compounded by a lacing system that ends before the toe joint, meaning they can't easily be loosened around the widest part of your foot. Though they improved a bit with use, we did experience some pain and numbness while wearing them thanks in part to the stiff uppers.

Like any shoe, these won't be for everyone but we can imagine the combo of padding and natural foot feel being appealing to those who want to put in long hours on the trail.

Altra Timp 5 trail running shoes: in the field

Though these are the fifth version of Altra's Timp, they're the first model I've tried. I typically run in shoes with a moderate drop and like a little bounce and a lot of room for my toes. I only wear barefoot shoes for walking and hiking, but I was curious to see how I would like running in zero drop shoes for the first time. I've put in about 30k wearing these shoes on trails of dirt, gravel, grass and mud. Though I've ultimately concluded they're not for me, I found some things to like about them.

Here’s how they performed:

Sizing and fit

I like to wear a UK size 4 for running shoes which is about a half size up but should theoretically give my feet room to swell and that's what I tested with the Altras. I'd say they run true to size as I have a little extra room between my toes and the end of my shoes.

The fit of these shoes provides a very snug fit around the midfoot and lots of room in the toe box but honestly, I had some issues with the fit. I don't have a wide or narrow foot, but I do have moderately high arches and straight away I noticed it was difficult to get these shoes on. Further, they seem to have a shallower design than my other shoes, so they were less roomy than they should be around the forefoot, despite the shape of the toe box. They did start to loosen up a bit with use, which definitely helps.

They're tighter across the forefoot than I like (Image credit: Future)

Comfort and breathability

In addition to the fit issues I described above, the midsole seems to press into my forefoot (perhaps that's just the lack of rise under my heel?), while the shoe has stiff uppers and the lacing system ends well before my toes begin. Altogether, I did not find these shoes particularly comfortable. In fact, I wore them around town before running in them and knew straight away I was going have issues, even with loosening the laces.

They don't rub and they do feel plush, but there was just a lot of pressure on my forefoot when I was running in them and by about 9k I had numb toes which isn't ideal. This has improved with use, but they're uncomfortable enough that I'm not really motivated to keep running in them. I'm also aware that every foot is different, and if you have a narrower and flatter foot than me, these could be really comfortable, so definitely try them on.

I haven't tested them in hot weather because it's winter, but I wore them on a 12k run in quite mild weather where I had to take my running jacket off, and my feet didn't get hot, so I think they're more breathable than they look.

Weight and protection

These shoes aren't my lightest shoes, but they are noticeably light (though perhaps that's because they shaved material on the uppers which makes them too shallow?) and that aspect combined with good protection makes them a good choice for longer trail runs.

The uppers are well reinforced to protect my toes against standard trail hazards, and the more substantial midsole is enough protection against rocks even without a carbon plate.

The Vibram sole handles well on wet surfaces, but shallower lugs mean less grip on the mud (Image credit: Future)

Responsiveness, grip and stability

I definitely noticed a reduction in responsiveness given the zero drop design, but the bouncy midsole does make up for some of that and as I got used to the drop, or lack of it, I'd say these felt better underfoot. After my first few miles they felt a but more responsive and I could still feel the trail a bit.

The Vibram soles are grippy enough for dry and wet trails, but we have quite a bit of mud right now and I found the shallower lugs weren't quite up to the challenge.

Though I've mentioned that the shoe feels shallow to me, which can cause stability issues when paired with a thicker midsole, luckily the wider toe box adds stability and I haven't had any issues on the trail with these.

Altra Timp 5 trail running shoes: the bottom line

Though these shoes ultimately weren't for me, they have a lot of advantages for a specific type of runner, and that's one with lower arches and a narrower foot who wants a more natural running experience but a good amount of cushion on long runs. If you're looking for something with a bit more room, check out the Merrell Bare Access XTR.