Today's best Garmin deals: the biggest offers on GPS watches and more

We're rounding up all the best Garmin deals available right now, scouring the web for the lowest prices on watches, sat-navs, satellite communicators, and more. Whether you want a cheap Instinct or a bargain Fenix, we're scouting out the best offers we can find.

All the deals below have been hand-picked to make sure they're genuinely great value, and are usually the cheapest these devices have ever been (or very close). Some of the offers are so good they won't last long, so it's worth moving fast if there's something that catches your eye.

If you can't see the device you want, we've also rounded up the best prices on a huge array of Garmin tech at the bottom of this article. Not sure which one to choose? Take a look at our guide to the best Garmin watches for expert advice on all the latest models!

Today's best Garmin deals

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct Tactical: $299.99 $195 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $104.99 This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Instinct Tactical, which packs all the same features as the standard Instinct plus additions like a stealth mode that turns off all wireless communications, night vision mode, and waypoint projection.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Epix (Gen 2): $999.99 $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 This is the best deal we've ever seen on this top-tier Garmin watch. In terms of specs it's very similar to the Fenix 7X, but with a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen display that's a dream for maps and navigation, plus animated workouts.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct: $249.99 $155.17 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $94.82 This is the best price we've seen for the Garmin Instinct in the last six months, and just $20 off its lowest ever price back in May last year. It's a seriously tough GPS watch, with superb battery life, ideal for trail running, hiking, and camping.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Running Dynamics Pod: $69.99 $49.05 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20.94 The little Garmin Running Dynamics Pod attaches to your clothing and connects with your watch to provide stats including cadence, ground contact time, stride length, and vertical oscillation. This is the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon.

More Garmin deals

If you can't see the Garmin device you want or you're not in the US, we've also rounded up the best prices on a wide range of the best watches and satellite communicators right here. Prices are updated daily, so you can be confident you're getting the best deal.