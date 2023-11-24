5 epic tent deals starting at $35.99 this Black Friday

Tents have been selling super fast this Black Friday. Amazon launched its sale last week, and almost all the deals flew off the shelves before Thanksgiving. Don't worry though, because there are some amazing deals available if you know where to look – and that place is right here.

If you're on a tight budget or looking for an affordable shelter for next year's festival season, the two-person Coleman Sundome tent can be yours for £35.99 at Backcountry. Need something more robust? The excellent Homestead Domey from The North Face is down to $175 (a saving of $75 off the regular price) and includes a skylight for stargazing.

Intrigued? Here's our pick of the five best tent deals you can snap up right now, with options for every camper:

Coleman Sundome 2-Person Tent: $59.99 $35.99 at Backcountry

Save $24 A classic dome tent at an incredible price, this Black Friday is the ideal time to bag the Sundome. Its WeatherTec systems shields the inner against rain and wind, while setup is a doddle thanks to snag-free pole sleeves. Gear pockets help keep everything organized, while an e-port lets you easily bring electrical power into the tent.

Marmot Catalyst 2-Person Tent: $228.95 $137.37 at Backcountry

Save $91.58 The Catalyst is a great 2-person shelter that’s quick to pitch and provides ample protection against the elements. You get two D-shaped doors for easy access, as well as two vestibules for gear storage. It packs its own footprint and little touches like the lampshade pocket for your headlamp really elevate this great tent.

The North Face Homestead Domey 3 Tent: $250 $175 at The North Face

Save $75 An excellent 3-person tent from The North Face, the Homestead Domey features a mesh skylight for stargazing, a duffel-bag-style stuffsack for portability and three doors for easy access. Its single wall design also makes it easy peasy to pitch. With a substantial saving this Black Friday, it’s a great little deal.

The North Face Wawona 8 Tent: $699 $489 at The North Face Save $210.00 A palatial shelter from The North Face, the Wawona 8 is a glorious backcountry living space. With over $200 off this Black Friday, it represents great value for money. Features include hybrid double-wall construction, a huge mesh door, plenty of headroom and color-coding to make pitching simple.

Marmot Limelight 4-Person Tent: $420.95 $257.37 at Backcountry

Save $163.58 The Limelight 4-Person tent from Marmot is a spacious shelter for backcountry adventures. Its freestanding design and vertical walls create a lovely living space that’s also equipped to deal with challenging weather. Large doors provide easy access and there’s plenty of room in the vestibules too for your gear. With a massive saving this Black Friday, it’s a great time to get hold of this superb shelter.

If you can't see what you're looking for, I'm rounding up all this year's best Black Friday camping deals in both the US and UK, with offers including tents, sleeping bags and coolers from big brands, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.