Black Friday fishing deals 2022: today's best offers

The Black Friday fishing deals have landed, and it's the perfect opportunity to stock up on essentials, replace worn-out gear, or invest in something special that you wouldn't normally buy at full price, like a new reel or combo.

Although generally associated with electronics and big–ticket items, not many people know that lots of tackle retailers also run huge sales offering great Black Friday and Cyber Monday fishing deals on kayaks, rods, reels, line, end tackle, lures, luggage, clothing and more. These prices will probably be the best you’ll find all year round as companies compete on price–matched deals and look to offload stock in time for the Christmas rush.

This year's Black Friday fishing deals will officially begin on 25 November 2022, but many retailers start their sales early, so you won't necessarily have to wait that long to find a great offer on the gear you want. The deals will continue through the weekend and into Cyber Monday as well, so there's plenty of opportunity.

Whatever you're looking for, we'll be rounding up all the best Black Friday fishing deals for you right here, so you don't have to spend time wading around to find the biggest savings. We're also collecting together this year's best Black Friday camping deals, Black Friday Garmin deals, and Black Friday hiking deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you get the best offers.

If you can't wait until the Black Friday sales, you can still grab a great deal on fishing gear. All the big retailers run sales throughout the year, and we've collected together the best ones right here so you can grab an early bargain.

Fishing reel deals

Now is the time to buy a new saltwater or freshwater fishing reel in a Black Friday sale with some huge savings available. It's a great opportunity to upgrade that worn-out spinning or conventional reel with it a brand-new model without breaking the bank.

(opens in new tab) Pflueger® President XT LE spinning reel: WAS $99.99 NOW $59.97 at Bass Pro (opens in new tab) Save $40.02 Lighter and faster than the standard version, the Pflueger® President XT LE Spinning Reel raises the bar for performance, and this Black Friday we've found an amazing deal with a $40 discount. This limited-edition reel sports a lightweight build, with its graphite body and rotor, braid-ready spool, and strong, durable hard-aluminum mainshaft and pinion gear that reduce internal weight by up to 30%. An exceptional all-round freshwater or light saltwater reel for a bargain price.

(opens in new tab) Penn Battle III spinning reel: WAS $139.99 NOW $89.99 at Bass Pro (opens in new tab) Save $50 Wherever you fish - salt or freshwater - you'll find the Penn Battle III spinning reel up to the challenge, with its Full Metal Body and sideplate, braid-ready Superline Spool with line capacity rings, and power-driven CNC Gear™ Technology. The 5+1 sealed stainless steel ball bearing system keeps performance reliable. With savings of up to $50 on the 3000-size reel and above, this is a great Black Friday fishing deal. Penn reels are hard to find at a low price like this, so snap this one up whilst stocks last.

(opens in new tab) Abu Garcia® Revo® MGX® Baitcast Reel: WAS $369.99 NOW $249.97 at Bass Pro (opens in new tab) Save $120.02 Fish for bass with effortless precision with an Abu Garcia® Revo® MGX® Baitcast Reel. This reel's featherweight construction rests on Abu Garcia's 1-piece frame made with X-Mag magnesium alloy and anchored by C6 carbon side plates, which keeps overall reel weight exceptionally low without compromising on brute strength. A ton of top-draw features make this a true premium baitcasting bass fishing reel, and the best bit is that it comes with over $120 off in this Black Friday fishing reel sale. One for the avid bass angler this holiday.

(opens in new tab) Shimano Talica 25 II Speed Lever drag Big Game Offshore Fishing Reel: WAS $759.99 NOW 649.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $110. The Talica is the pinnacle of the small lever drag 2-Speed market, and with savings of $110 from the MSRP on the 25-size model, this is a great deal on a top quality saltwater conventional reel. Designed from the ground up to be an excellent casting reel with an ultra-smooth and powerful drag system to handle long battles, this is an ideal model for the sportboat fisherman or game angler.

Bait and lure deals

The Black Friday holiday sales are one of the best times to buy freshwater fishing baits and lures with lots of discounted models on offer from the major retailers. Stock up for next season or grab a great Christmas gift for the angler in your life with these amazing deals.

(opens in new tab) Bass Pro Shops®39-Piece Ned Rig Kit: WAS $16.99 NOW $11.88 at Bass Pro (opens in new tab) Save $5.11 Tough bite? Make uncooperative bass more responsive with this discounted Bass Pro Shops®39-Piece Ned Rig Kit. Here, you'll find all the essentials for employing the ultimate finesse technique, with a pro-curated selection of Ned heads and tails in top colors. And to sweeten the offer for the bass, all soft baits are infused with Bass Pro's exclusive 8up™ scent attractant. Includes utility box. Ideal for any bass angler this holiday season, especially with this sweet deal.

(opens in new tab) Topwater Frog Lures For Bass, Snakehead 5.5cm: WAS $11.99 NOW $7.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $4 This five-pack of topwater frog lures for targeting bass, snakehead or similar surface-feeding species make for an inexpensive gift or addition to your tackle box this Christmas or Black Friday. A great for any freshwater angler.

(opens in new tab) Rapala Original Floating Minnow 07 Fishing Lure 2.75" 1/8oz Silver: WAS $12.43 NOW $6.96 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save $5.47 The lure that started it all is still the number one "go-to" lure and, this Black Friday, it's available at nearly half price in the classic silver baitfish pattern. Whether twitched on top as a surface bait, retrieved as a shallow runner, weighted with a split shot for medium depth or bottom walked off a three-way swivel or bottom bouncer, the wounded minnow action continues to be irresistible to fish everywhere. Premium black nickel VMC hooks. An awesome all-round bass bait for a bargain price.

Fishing electronics, fish finders and sounder deals

Black Friday is the best time to get kitted out with the latest fishing electronics for a bargain price, and we've found some deals that'll save you hundreds of dollars on the latest tech in fish finders, sounders, chart plotters and marine electronics.

(opens in new tab) Lowrance HDS LIVE 9 Fishfinder/Chartplotter - Amer XD AI 3-in-1: WAS $2199.99 NOW $999.97 at Cabelas (opens in new tab) Save $1200.02 Year after year, more fishing tour pros use Lowrance HDS than all other fish-finder brands combined, and you could be using the same cutting-edge tech with a whopping $1200 discount from MSRP. The Lowrance® HDS LIVE 9 Fish Finder / Chartplotter boasts pinnacle performance and the best collection of innovative sonar features available. From StructureScan® 3D to FishReveal™ and ActiveTarget Live Sonar, fish-finding performance reaches new heights with an Lowrance HDS LIVE 9 Fish Finder/Chartplotter. The spacious 9" display brings a full high-definition HDS SolarMAX™ HD multi-touch screen with the widest range of viewing angles.

(opens in new tab) Lowrance ActiveTarget Live Sonar: WAS $1649.99 NOW $1249.00 at Cabelas (opens in new tab) SAVE $400.99 Watch high-resolution images of fish movements, tracking them as they swim in and around cover, with Lowrance® ActiveTarget™ Live Sonar, available right now with a Black Friday discount of over $400. Track fish and your presentation with high-resolution views in front or below your boat, or use the Scout mode to see an ultra-wide, overhead view of structure and fish activity in front of your boat, perfect for finding bait balls and big schools of fish. ActiveTarget Live Sonar, a revolution in Lowrance sonar and the fishing sonar world, is compatible with Lowrance HDS LIVE, HDS Carbon and Elite FS fishfinder/chartplotters. The hottest piece of fishing tech around for a bargain price.

(opens in new tab) Lowrance HDS LIVE 12 Fish Finder/Chartplotter - HDS-12 Live Amer XD AI 3-in-1: WAS $3449.99 NOW $1999.97 at Cabelas (opens in new tab) SAVE $1450.02 The Lowrance® HDS LIVE 12 Fish Finder/Chartplotter carries on the tradition with pinnacle performance and the best collection of innovative sonar features available. From StructureScan® 3D to FishReveal™ and ActiveTarget Live Sonar, fish-finding performance reaches new heights with a Lowrance HDS LIVE 12 Fish Finder/Chartplotter. The huge 12" display brings a full high-definition HDS SolarMAX™ HD multi-touch screen with the widest range of viewing angles, all with a huge Black Friday discount of over

(opens in new tab) Garmin Striker 4 Portable Bundle: WAS $219.99 NOW $169.98 at Cabelas (opens in new tab) SAVE $50.01 Featuring a unique, portable carrying case perfect for kayaks, canoes or any sort of boat-based fishing, the Garmin® Striker™ redefines angling versatility and it's currently on offer with a welcome $50 discount. Built-in, high-sensitivity GPS and CHIRP sonar provides a vivid-color fishfinder with a 3.5" screen and incredibly clear sonar images. The Garmin Striker 4 Portable Bundle includes a CHIRP transducer with transom and trolling motor mounting kit. Smooth Scaling™ depth-range adjustments and sonar history rewind let you hone your technique for more successful fishing every time. Includes a tilt/mount swivel, transom, low-profile trolling motor transducer mounting kit and built-in flasher.

Clothing, outfits, luggage and accessory deals

If you're in the field or on the water, staying warm and looking good is essential. Check out this Black Friday deals for some great discounts on heated jackets, shirts, thermals, life jackets and accessories.

(opens in new tab) ScentLok BE:1 Reactor Heated Vest: WAS $199.99 NOW $149.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab) SAVE $50 The versatile ScentLok BE:1 Reactor Heated Vest gives hunters four different levels of on-demand warmth to help them stay comfortable on the stand in any condition, and it also comes with a hot $50 discount for the hunter or fisherman in your life. Like other BE:1 Reactor Series garments, this unique, multifunction vest is engineered with Thinsulate insulation to create warmth without the bulk so it easily integrates into any layering system. When additional warmth is desired, the integral heating elements inside core areas of the BE:1 Reactor Heated Vest deliver three levels of supplemental heat output via a built-in USB power cable and easy, one-button control.

(opens in new tab) Huk Men's Icon X Superior Hybrid Jacket: WAS $200 NOW $139.97 at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab) SAVE $60.01 Check out this $60 discount on a top quality, big brand jacket that's ideal for any stylish fisherman. The Huk Men's Icon X Superior Hybrid Jacket is built with Primaloft Insulation, articulated hood, fog free breathable perforation, two chest pockets, pit zips, two hand warmer pockets, adjustable cuff and ICON X reflective tape. The durable water repellent coating on this fishing jacket repels water, keeping you dry and agile while on the water. HUK's wind resistant fabrics and innovative construction limit the amount of wind that reaches your body, keeping you warmer and allowing you to stay out longer.

(opens in new tab) Bass Pro Shops® USA AM33 All-Clear Inflatable Life Vest: WAS $149.99 NOW $79.97 at Bass Pro (opens in new tab) SAVE $70.02 The Bass Pro Shops® USA AM33 All-Clear Inflatable Life Vest has everything except the bulk, and it comes with a huge $70 discount this month on a Black Friday deal. This lightweight, low-profile inflatable PFD has an All-Clear™ viewing window that shows red or green for an at-a-glance look to make sure it's properly armed and ready. Green means you're ready to go; red means it's time to rearm. This Bass Pro life vest automatically inflates when in immersed in water. Minimum 35 lbs. of buoyancy. Fit adults over 80 lbs. USCG-approved.

(opens in new tab) RedHead Knit Beanie and Gloves Set: WAS $14.99 NOW $6.98 at Bass Pro (opens in new tab) SAVE $8.01 Stay warm this winter with a RedHead Knit Beanie and Gloves Set, on sale this month for less than the price of a large takeaway coffee! Constructed of 100% polyester with a soft, fleece lining, this beanie and glove set keeps you warm and comfortable on cold, windy days. The gloves feature a water-resistant, 100% polyurethane coating to keep your hands dry, while rubber grip texturing provides a superior, nonslip grip without sacrificing dexterity.

(opens in new tab) RedHead Performance Printed Boxer Briefs: WAS $19.99 NOW $9.98 at Bass Pro (opens in new tab) SAVE $10.01 This will make a great gift or bargain purchase for any outdoors fan, who will confirm that everything - even underwear - looks best in camo, especially at half price. With the RedHead Performance Printed Boxer Briefs, there's no uncomfortable chafing or bunching, just performance so great you won't notice them! The 93% polyester/7% spandex construction gives these men's boxer briefs enough stretch to keep their shape all day long so you feel well supported. A wide, comfortable elastic waist features RedHead logos all around.

(opens in new tab) Bass Pro Shops Advanced Anglers II Super Magnum Tackle System: WAS $129.99 NOW $90.08 at Bass Pro (opens in new tab) SAVE $39.91 The Bass Pro Shops Advanced Anglers II Super Magnum Tackle System features 5 exterior gusseted utility box pockets, 7 external stash pockets, zippered mesh zip pockets at top and back, 2 rubber-mesh tool holsters on the front panel, a premium padded shoulder strap, and 12 Bass Pro Shops 3750 utility boxes in the main compartment. At $90, and with all the boxes included in this price, it's a big Black Friday bargain for any angler covering fresh or saltwater.

Filleting knife deals

If you enjoy eating your catch, a quality filleting knife should be high on your Black Friday shopping list. The recent trend for battery-powered filleting knives is also worth noting this holiday season with massive savings available via the deals below.

(opens in new tab) Bass Pro Shops XPS Lithium-Ion Battery-Powered Fillet Knife: WAS $99.99 NOW $69.98 at Bass Pro (opens in new tab) SAVE $30.01 With a 40%-plus longer run time than other battery-powered fillet knives, the Bass Pro Shops® XPS® Lithium-Ion Battery-Powered Fillet Knife sets the performance bar higher than ever. A 3-cell lithium-ion battery technology delivers an amazing 2-plus hours of continuous use – more than enough power to get through the biggest jobs. This game-changing knife comes with 3 precision stainless steel blades: 6" and 10" standard blades with curved tips for slicing and filleting, and one high-volume 8" performance blade with enhanced flexibility and manoeuvrability. Manufacturer's 1-year limited warranty. This is a real Black Friday bargain for one of 2022's hottest pieces of fishing tech.



(opens in new tab) Bubba Lithium-Ion Cordless Fillet Knife: WAS $169.99 NOW $135.99 at Bass Pro (opens in new tab) SAVE $34 Power. Precision. Versatility. Comfort. The Bubba® Lithium-Ion Cordless Fillet Knife covers all the bases for filleting your catch quickly and easily, and offers the convenience of premium rechargeable technology. Durable construction includes an 8.5"L handle with textured, non-slip grip that's contoured to your hand shape for maximum leverage, an ergonomic trigger with safety guard, and LED battery life indicator. This Bubba knife set comes with 4 interchangeable fillet blades that cover fish of all types and sizes. All blades are crafted of titanium-nitride coated premium stainless steel; the set includes 7" and 9" E-Flex blades for delicate work, and 9" and 12" E-Stiff blades with dual rivets for ultimate strength and cutting power. The Bubba Lithium-Ion Cordless Fillet Knife includes 2 lithium-ion batteries, a 110V charging cord, and a premium EVA case for easy storage and transport. An awesome deal from a highly-regarded manufacturer of powered filleting knives.

(opens in new tab) Bubba Interchangeable Blade System: WAS $139.99 NOW $111.99 at Bass Pro (opens in new tab) SAVE £28.00 The Bubba™ Interchangeable Blade System delivers 4 fillet knives in 1 convenient package, allowing you to make short work of any size of fish without swapping knives. This unique interchange system delivers the reliable strength and durability of full-tang blades without sacrificing the speed and ease of an interchangeable blade. Super-sharp, titanium-nitride-coated high-carbon stainless steel blades slide through flesh for fast prep work, while the nonslip handle provides exceptional control and handling. Includes a 7" Tapered Flex blade, 8" Ultra Flex blade, 9" Stiff Flex blade, 9" Serrated Flex blade, grip, and molded carry case. A great Black Friday deal on the Ferrari of fish filleting knives.

(opens in new tab) Bubba 110V Electric Fillet Knife: WAS $139.99 NOW $111.99 at Bass Pro (opens in new tab) SAVE $28 Filleting fish and able to plug into the mains? Check out this cut price Black Friday deal on a Bubba® 110V Electric Fillet Knife. It covers all the bases for filleting your catch quickly and easily, with no time limit and no power interruptions. Durable construction includes an 8.5"L handle with textured non-slip grip that's contoured to your hand shape for maximum leverage, an ergonomic trigger with safety guard, and an 8'L power cord for freedom of motion. This Bubba knife set comes with 4 interchangeable fillet blades that cover fish of all types and sizes. All blades are crafted of titanium-nitride coated premium stainless steel; the set includes 7" and 9" E-Flex blades for delicate work, and 9" and 12" E-Stiff blades with dual rivets for ultimate strength and cutting power. The Bubba 110V Electric Fillet Knife comes in a premium EVA case with removable blade storage and easy-clean surface.

(opens in new tab) Cuda 6-Piece Fish Fillet Knife Set with Sharpener: WAS $69.99 NOW $42.71 on Amazon (opens in new tab)SAVE $27.28 A complete 6-piece fish cleaning kit: Includes 2.5" bait knife, 6" curved boning knife, 6" fillet knife, 9" chunk knife, portable knife sharpener, and fishing knife case. The 4 knives are enhanced with German 4116 titanium-bonded stainless steel blades that stay sharp and provide superior rust and corrosion-resistance. Complete with a convenient key chain, the non-slip knife sharpener includes a carbide side for heavy-duty sharpening and a ceramic side for fine-tuning blade edges. A great deal on a complete knife and sharpener set suitable for any salt or freshwater angler.

(opens in new tab) Rapala Electric Fillet Knife: WAS $54.99 NOW $40.52 on Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE $14.47 Make fast work of filleting with this Knife and Fork Kit. Wall-powered electric fillet knife features advanced air-flow design, quiet long-lasting motor powering 7-1/2” reciprocating blades. Comes with stainless steel pronged fillet fork, that securely holds your catch during filleting, and a 7 foot 110V power cord. Blade: Stainless Steel. Fork: Stainless Steel Prongs. A great budget-friendly Black Friday deal on a powered filet knife.

Fishing line, braid main line, fluorocarbon and mono deals

The Black Friday sales are a great time to get stocked up on fishing line with manufacturers and retailers selling bulk spools of braid, mono and fluorocarbon for bargain prices. Here are some of the best deals we've found.

(opens in new tab) POWER PRO Super8Slick V2 Blue Braided: Line WAS $43.99 NOW $33 on Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE $10.99 Power Pro Super8Slick V2 Blue Braided Line has been redesigned to bring on a new level of toughness, and it's on sale this month with deals across the range, especially on the 65lb, 300-yard spools. It is manufactured with a proven EBT coating process that provides all of the benefits of the original, plus added abrasion resistance. The smooth surface means reduced line friction on the spool and through the rod guides, which allows this Power Pro line to cast like a bullet. Consisting of eight, tightly woven fibers that are incredibly smooth, allowing it rip through the heaviest cover with the same efficiency as a 4-carrier braid. A great deal on quality mainline braid for salt or freshwater.

(opens in new tab) Seaguar Red Label: WAS $79.99 NOW $55.04 on Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE $24.95 Every angler needs a good, all-around line they can trust, and you can score a great deal on the legendary Seaguar Red Label in 20lb strain on a 1000-yard spool with this Black Friday deal. This freshwater main line offers the knot and tensile strength and nearly invisible performance of 100% fluorocarbon in an economical option everyone can appreciate.

(opens in new tab) Berkley Trilene Big Game Monofilament Fishing Line (10 lb, 1500 yards): WAS $10.99 NOW $6.68 on Amazon (opens in new tab) SAVE $4.31 One of the most popular monofilaments in North America due to its incredible strength, reliability and value. Extreme fighting power for big game fish in saltwater or freshwater. This Black Friday deal on a huge 1500-yard spool in 10 lb breaking strain will last for many seasons, and costs less than a new lure. Buy in bulk and save even more.



(opens in new tab) Seaguar Gold Label Fluorocarbon Leader (30 lb): WAS $35.99 NOW $24.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)SAVE $10.99 Not only are thinner leaders even less visible underwater, but you also get the advantage of more natural presentations and better catch-rates on finicky fish. Made with an exclusive double-structure process, Gold Label combines two custom Seaguar fluorocarbon resins to create a leader with smaller diameters yet with exceptional knot and tensile strength. It’s softer too and cinches easily for fail-safe knots. A premium saltwater of freshwater fluorocarbon leader line at a rare Black Friday discount.

FAQ

What is Black Friday? Black Friday is a global sales event, when retailers around the world cut the prices of a wide array of goods. It takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

When is Black Friday 2022? Black Friday 2022 takes place on Friday 25 November, which is the day after Thanksgiving. However, many stores start their sales in advance, so you don't have to wait until the day itself to grab a great deal on hiking gear.

When is Cyber Monday 2022? Cyber Monday takes place on 28 November 2022, which is the Monday after Black Friday.

What to look for

To make choosing the best Black Friday deals as easy as possible, we've put together a selection of our most useful buying guides that'll help you pick the right piece of equipment.