What should you pack in your running vest?

Running vests are all the rage, but what do you put in them anyway? And do you even need one?

These days, it’s hard to walk down a city street, never mind a mountain trail, without spotting a runner in a vest. The running vest, also known as a hydration pack, is a snug-fitting garment that carries water and gear and definitely sends a signal that you are a serious runner – you’re not just going for a casual jog, you’re setting off on an adventure.

But do you have to be a serious runner to wear a vest? And what goes in it anyway? If you’re new to running, you may be asking yourself these very questions. After all, you probably love the fact that running is all about lacing up your trail running shoes and heading out the door, not loading up with multiple kilos worth of gear. In this article, we examine when you might need a running vest, and what to put in it.

A running vest can be a handy way to store items that doesn’t interfere with your running the way a backpack can (Image credit: OMM)

Do you need a running vest?

First off, just because you’re a runner doesn’t necessarily mean you need a running vest – in a lot of scenarios, it’s an accessory rather than an essential. If you’re heading out for an hour or less, and you’re close to home, you won’t usually need to carry water (unless you’re running in extreme heat) or snacks or extra clothing.

That said, running vests aren’t only the domain of ultra runners either. I don’t typically run for much longer than an hour and I’m usually quite happy to just stash my house keys and phone in the thigh pockets of my running leggings, but if I’m using public transport to reach the trails, it means I’m out of the house for several hours. In those instances, I do wear my Aonijie Wind Tracker vest to carry my water, keys, credit card and phone. My running jacket doesn’t have any pockets and when it’s cold out, my vest also adds a layer of protection against the wind that I quite like.

If you prefer running in shorts, which have less storage capacity, find a running jacket too warm or don’t like the feeling of things bouncing around in your jacket pockets, you also might want a running vest for any distance. Basically, a hydration vest can be a handy way to store items that doesn’t interfere with your running the way a backpack can and there’s no set distance that you need to run in order to consider one.

Your vest should have multiple stretchy pockets and hold more gear than its appearance suggests (Image credit: Westend61 / Getty Images)

What should you pack in your running vest?

Now that we’ve established that you can wear a running vest for any distance or type of run you like, it should be evident that you can pack whatever you like in it. However, if you’re setting off on a long backcountry trail run, below are the items you’ll want to pack in your vest, which should have multiple stretchy pockets and hold more gear than its appearance suggests.

Many of these items will never come out of your vest, but if you end up out on the trail longer than planned, the weather changes (which happens much more dramatically at altitude) or you get injured, you’ll be happy to have them.