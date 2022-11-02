We've rounded up all the best camping deals in REI's clearance sale (opens in new tab), so you can update your gear for less. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, but there's no need to wait until then when you can save over a third off tents, sleeping bags, boots, and other essentials.

There are hundreds of products on sale at REI right now, so we've gone through and picked out the offers we believe are the best value for money. We're only recommending products that we'd buy ourselves, or recommend to our friends and family. There's no point saving money on gear that's only going to let you down in the field. We'll be keeping this guide updated, so if you don't see what you're looking for today, bookmark it and check back again soon.

If you'd rather browse through the deals for yourself, these quick links will take you to each department:

All REI deals: up to 40% off outdoor equipment for all your adventures (opens in new tab)

Tent deals: save up to 30$ off tents for backpacking and car camping (opens in new tab)

Sleeping bag deals: big savings on sleeping bags, pads, and blankets (opens in new tab)

Camping furniture deals: chairs, tables, and hammocks with up to 49% off (opens in new tab)

Camp kitchen deals: save on stoves, mugs, flasks, coolers, and even stoves (opens in new tab)

The best REI clearance deals

(opens in new tab) REI Quarter Dome SL 2 Tent: $379 $264.93 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $114.07 This three-season backpacking tent weighs just 2lb 8oz, and measures a mere 7 x 20in when packed down. Despite its super light weight, it still offers two doors and two vestibules for stashing gear, and is color-coded for easy pitching.

(opens in new tab) REI Groundbreaker 2 Tent: $89.95 $62.93 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $27.02 If you're looking for a super cheap three-season tent, this is the one for you. At 4lb 13oz, it isn't the lightest around. but it's hard to beat for value and offers a large door, zip-open screen windows for ventilation, and durable fiberglass poles.

(opens in new tab) Deuter Trail 28 SL Pack: $140 $104.93 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $35.07 There's 25% off this quality women's daypack in the REI clearance sale. It's specially designed to suit women's anatomy, and its pivoting shoulder harness adjusts to fit your body. Breathable mesh keeps you cool, and the rain cover keeps gear dry.

(opens in new tab) Big Agnes Torchlight 20 Sleeping Bag: $179.95 $134.73 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $45.22 Big Agnes makes some of the best sleeping bags around, and this particular bag can be adjusted via expandable panels for a perfectly snug custom fit. There's 25% off in REI's clearance sale, and it's available in both petite and regular sizes.

(opens in new tab) Klymit Versa Blanket: $79.95 $46.73 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $32.22 We're big fans of Klymit's sleeping gear at Advnture, and this lightweight blanket is a steal with 41% off. It weighs only 1lb 4.8oz, and packs down inside its own toe box to become a comfortable travel pillow.

(opens in new tab) GSI Outdoors Glacier Commuter Mug: $26.95 $14.73 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $12.22 There's 45% off this tough insulated mug in the REI clearance sale, and unlike many camping mugs we've tested, this one is slim enough to fit in most car cupholders. It's available in red, orange, and green.

(opens in new tab) Stanley Unbreakable Thermos Bottle: $72 $37.73 at REI (opens in new tab)

Save $34.27 Stanley makes seriously tough camping and hiking gear, and this insulated bottle is no exception. It's made from BPA-free stainless steel, with double-walled insulation to keep drinks hot or cold (it can keep ice for up to six days). When you get home, it's dishwasher safe.

Can't see what you want? We'll be rounding up this year's best Black Friday camping deals and hiking deals as soon as they land, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.