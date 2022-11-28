The best Cyber Monday camping deals under $50: make your next trip a success

We've rounded up the best Cyber Monday camping deals under $50 to help you upgrade your camping setup for less, or find the perfect gift for the adventurer in your life.

You're unlikely to find a good tent at this price (at least not one we'd trust to keep you dry overnight), but you can definitely pick up a good air mattress, camping chair, or table to make your next trip more enjoyable. If you've only ever slept on a roll mat and eaten dinner sitting on the ground, it'll make a world of difference.

We've also picked out some good deals on camp kitchen gear to make cooking at camp easier, plus some accessories for the camper who has everything.

If you can't see what you want, we're rounding up all the best Cyber Monday camping deals from around the web, plus the best hiking deals, fishing deals, and Garmin deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Amazon: cheap camping gear including chargers and kitchen equipment (opens in new tab)

Backcountry: tents, footprints, and accessories for less than $50 (opens in new tab)

Dick's Sporting Goods: super cheap camping, hiking, and hunting gear (opens in new tab)

Decathlon: hundreds of outdoor and sports deals under $50 (opens in new tab)

Camp kitchen

(opens in new tab) Quechua Fresh 24L Cooler: $59.99 $40 at Decathlon (opens in new tab)

Save $19 This rigid cooler keeps food and drink cold for up to 14 hours, making it a good choice for short trips. It has a locking handle for safety, and its reversible lid doubles as a handy tray. Stock is now limited.

(opens in new tab) MSR Alpine 2 Stainless Steel Pot Set: $59.95 $44.96 at Backcountry (opens in new tab)

Save $14.99 This set of two pots is ideal for camping and backpacking, with volumes of 1.5L and 2L for boiling water and preparing dehydrated meals. The lid works for both, and there's a pot grabber included.

(opens in new tab) Igloo Tag Along Too Cooler $59.99 $49.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

Save $10 This 11-quart cooler has a decent discount for Cyber Monday, and will prove invaluable for camping trips, particularly in the warmer months. It ha a spill-proof, lockable lid, and is fitted with a strap that makes it easy to carry from your car to the campsite

Sleep

(opens in new tab) Forclaz Trek 500 Sleeping Bag: $59.99 $40 at Decathlon (opens in new tab)

Save $19 This cozy sleeping bag is now only available in extra large, so you'll need to move fast to grab one while this Black Friday deal lasts. It's water repellent, with two zippers, and soft fill made from 70% recycled fibers.

(opens in new tab) Quechua Self-Inflating Camping Mattress: $59.99 $25 at Decathlon (opens in new tab)

Save $34.99 This soft sleeping pad is less than half price in the Decathlon Black Friday sale. If you usually sleep with a regular mat, you'll be in for a treat when you first try an air mattress like this under your sleeping bag.

(opens in new tab) Quechua Air Basic Camping Mattress: $19.99 $10 at Decathlon (opens in new tab)

Save $9.99 So you want to sleep better at camp, but have a limited budget? This one-person air mattress could be the answer. It inflates with a pump in around a minute, and has an upper surface material with a velvety feel for comfort.

Furniture

(opens in new tab) Quechua Camping Table: $89.99 $40 at Decathlon (opens in new tab)

Save $49.99 Great for car camping with the family, this folding table and four stools mean you can all eat comfortably together. It's less than half price for Black Friday at Decathlon.

(opens in new tab) Stoic Feather Lite Table: $59 $26.55 at Backcountry (opens in new tab)

Save $32.45 This little camping table weighs less than 2lb and packs down super small, with its own carry bag. It's made from aluminum with a tough nylon top, and is less than half price for Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) ENO SingleNest Hammock: $49.95 $37.46 at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

Save $12.49 This lightweight hammock is great value for Black Friday, and would work equally well at a campsite or in your yard. It has a maximum capacity of 400lb, a no-knots suspension system, and is made from soft but strong 70D nylon.

Accessories

(opens in new tab) Lifestraw Personal Water Filter: $50 $12.74 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $37.26 This little filter lets you drink safely from rivers and lakes while you're camping, hiking or trail running, filtering out dirt, bacteria, viruses, and other nasties. With 75% off, it's one of the best Black Friday camping deals around.

(opens in new tab) Föhn Re-Purpose Packing Cube Set: $32 $19 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Save $13 This set of packing cubes will prove extremely handy for car camping, helping you fit all your essential gear into as little space as possible. They're made from repurposed nylon ripstop fabric, with webbing handles for easy carrying.

(opens in new tab) Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle: $44.95 $33.92 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $11.03 Hydro Flask makes some of the best water bottles around, and this one is no exception, keeping drinks hot or cold for hours and hours. With 25% off for Black Friday, it's a great deal.

(opens in new tab) Yeti Rambler 10oz Lowball: $20 $15 at Yeti (opens in new tab)

Save $5 Yeti's Lowball tumblers are some of our favorite cups for camping, keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold with their double-wall insulation. The MagSlider lid prevents accidental spills, too.