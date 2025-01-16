2 hikers struck by falling ice at popular Catskills waterfall

The falls are largely frozen at this time of year, presenting hikers with hidden dangers

Two hikers visiting a popular winter beauty spot in the Catskills were struck and injured by falling ice over the weekend, prompting officials to issue reminders about winter hiking safety.

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), 10 Forest Rangers responded to a call for a hiker who had been struck in the head by falling ice at the bottom of Kaaterskill Falls just before 4 p.m. on Saturday. While they were dispatching to help the 29-year-old woman from Brooklyn, they received another call about a second hiker who had been struck by the same chunk of ice.

Rangers arrived on scene within 30 minutes of the first call where they evacuated the first subject by stretcher. The second hiker was able to hike out on their own.

Kaaterskill Falls drops 290 feet over two tiers and is one of the most popular attractions in the northern Catskills. During cold winters such as this one, it is largely frozen over and the spectacle of giant icicles and ice formations draws many hikers who can reach it via a short 1.4-mile trail. However, it is notoriously dangerous and the incident prompted the DEC to remind hikers to wear Microspikes or similar traction devices and stay aware of overhead ice dangers.

Always stick to the path when hiking near waterfalls, as trails can be slick year-round. In winter, keep your distance from the falls or wear a helmet if the trail takes you close. Always hike with a partner or group and leave a detailed trip plan with someone you trust.

For any winter hike, the DEC also reminds you to dress in winter hiking layers and always carry the following:

