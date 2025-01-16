Adapt to changing weather on the trail with Patagonia's popular zip-off pants, currently 29% off at REI

These convertible pants adapt to any weather for hiking and help you keep your pack weight down

Convertible hiking pants are one of the most versatile pieces of kit you can own, and right now, you can pick up the popular Patagonia Quandary Convertible Pants for just $90.73 at REI. That's a great saving of 29% off these hiking pants, which Patagonia customers give an average 4 star rating.

Made with 96% recycled nylon, these lightweight pants have added stretch for all-day comfort, plus 40+ UPF sun protection and DWR to repel a light rain. If you get too warm, just zip off the legs and you've got yourself a pair of hiking shorts.

These pants are adaptable enough for hiking through all but the coldest of weather, and if you're a fan of backpacking or adventure travel, they help keep your pack weight down by providing two garments for the price of one.

This deal applies to men's sizing in the Dark Walnut colorway, and most hikers advise buying your regular size as they run just a little large.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Patagonia hiking pants where you are.

Patagonia Quandary Convertible Hiking Pants: $129.99 $90.73 at REI

Save $70 All Xero Shoes feature a wider, foot-shaped toe box that lets your toes spread and relax, a non-elevated “zero drop” heel for proper posture, low-to-the-ground design for better balance and agility, and a flexible sole that gives you the combination of grip and protection.

These hiking pants have plenty of pockets for added storage, a waist drawcord in addition to zipper fly for comfort and added articulation in the knees for better freedom of movement.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on Patagonia hiking pants where you are: