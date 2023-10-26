Amazfit launches two new budget running watches – and they look great

Amazfit has launched two new affordable GPS running watches – the Active and Active Edge. The Amazfit Active is slim and sleep, with a rectangular case reminiscent of an Apple Watch, while the Active Edge is a chunkier model more like Casio G-Shock and Garmin Instinct devices.

The Amazfit Active is designed to help you balance activity and rest with minimal fuss on your part. It can plan workouts for you, show how long it'll take you to recover, and help you get a better night's rest via a trial of Zepp Aura, an AI-powered sleep aid. It has on-board GPS with support for the five biggest satellite positioning systems, and allows you to take calls and receive notifications from your phone via Bluetooth.

It's all capped off with an AMOLED display with a density of 341 pixels per inch (ppi). For comparison, the Apple Watch Series 9 has a pixel density of roughly 326ppi, as does the Garmin Epix (Gen 2).

The Amazfit Active can generate custom workout plans (Image credit: Amazfit)

As we've come to expect from Amazfit watches, battery life is impressive. The Active can run for up to two weeks on a single charge in typical use (though enabling the screen's always-on mode will reduce this considerably).

The Amazfit Active is available now globally with prices starting at $149.99. I've previously asked an Amazfit representative how the company manages to keep the prices of its GPS watches so low compared to its competitors, and they explained that the company makes many of its components in-house rather than buying from external suppliers, which helps reduce expenses.

Amazfit Active Edge

The Amazfit Active Edge is a much chunkier watch, with a round case holding a larger battery that lasts up to 16 days on a single charge in typical use.

It also offers GPS with support for the five major systems, and allows you to import GPX courses via the Zepp Health mobile app. It has a training mode that can automatically detect 25 exercise types and show which muscle groups you've worked during each session (similar to Garmin's Muscle Map feature). It can also generate custom training plans to help you achieve your goals.

The Amazfit Active Edge is available now in the US starting at $139.99, and is due to roll out in more countries over the coming months.