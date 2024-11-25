"Avid and well-equipped" hiker dies in icy fall in White Mountains after texting to say he was coming home

The hiker was said to be wearing traction devices and well-prepared for winter conditions

An experienced hiker has been found dead after an apparent fall in icy conditions in the White Mountains.

According to a news release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 44-year-old Chris Huyler of Littleton set off on Friday to scout out snow conditions in an area in the middle of Cannon Ball through the Coppermine Brook Valley.

Huyler was an “avid outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed New Hampshire’s White Mountains in all seasons,” according to the NHFGD. He told a family member he was on his way down at 4 p.m. but when he didn't return home, the alarm was raised. Mountain rescue crews entered the scene at around 9 p.m. and began searching for him in difficult terrain.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday, teams discovered Huyler's body at 2,800 feet in a steep and iced-over area.

"It was apparent the man had suffered a significant fall in icy terrain. He was wearing micro spikes and was well equipped with equipment for a hike," says NHFH in a statement.

Winter hiking safety tips

This story is a sad reminder that winter in the mountains presents dangerous conditions even for the most experienced among us. Officials urge all hikers to check the weather and conditions before setting off and to be prepared for winter conditions. That means dressing in warm winter layers and switching to winter hiking boots and using traction devices like Microspikes or crampons.

Always leave a detailed plan with a friend or family member who can raise the alarm quickly if you are overdue. Know how to read an avalanche forecast and make sure you’re equipped with the following:

Learn more in our article with 10 winter hiking safety tips.

