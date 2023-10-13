These are the 9 best places in the US to combine hiking with tomorrow's solar eclipse
The Ring of Fire will be visible to millions of Americans on Saturday
A rare celestial event taking place in the skies above the US on Saturday will be viewable by millions, but one of the best ways to see it is to pull on your hiking boots and hit one of the country's stunning National Parks.
The so-called 'Ring of Fire' is an annular eclipse, formed when the moon is at its furthest away point from Earth which creates a thin ring, or annulus, of light around the periphery of the moon. The last annular eclipse took place in 2021, and there won't be another one for nearly a year.
Though everyone in the US will be able to view a partial eclipse, you'll need to travel to a 125-mile wide path heading from the northwest U.S. through Central America to catch the Ring of Fire. Luckily for us, that path falls across some of our favorite hiking spots, such as Bryce Canyon and Canyonlands National Park, and typically places that enjoy dry weather and clear skies. With the eclipse falling on a weekend, it all means you can have an extra special hike tomorrow morning.
A list put together by Space.com, which you can view below, reveals some of the top places for eclipse viewing tomorrow morning, and they're also top sites for enjoying a hike in the wild.
The eclipse in each place will last less than five minutes, with Oregon Dunes on the coast of Oregon enjoying the longest viewing time at 4 minutes and 29 seconds. With the sun still rising relatively early, if you're near any of these spots we recommend you grab a headlamp, head up your favorite trail bright and early, and find a great spot for watching the eclipse while you enjoy breakfast on the trail.
|Location
|Local time
|Duration in minutes
|Oregon Dunes, Oregon
|9:15 a.m.
|4:29
|Crater Lake National Park, Oregon
|9:17 a.m.
|4:19
|Great Basin National Park, Nevada
|9:24 a.m.
|3:46
|Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah
|10:27 a.m.
|2:31
|Canyonlands National Park, Utah
|10:29 a.m.
|2:24
|Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado
|10:31 a.m.
|2:57
What do you need for viewing the solar eclipse?
The most important thing to bring with you for viewing the eclipse is eye protection for looking at the sun. If you're planning on combining it with a hike, it's important to check the weather before you go and, with temperatures dropping, make sure you're prepared with hiking layers. Here's a short list of what to take with you:
- Eclipse glasses
- A warm layer like a down jacket or a fleece
- Hiking shoes or boots with good traction
- A water bottle
- A hiking flask with tea or coffee
- A hat and gloves
