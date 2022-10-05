Casio will now restore your classic G-Shock watch and get it running like new for $100

Casio has launched a new restoration program that will get your vintage G-Shock watch looking like new. This service debuted in Japan and Taiwan, and is available for a limited time in the US, from October 1 to November 30.

As Casio fan blog G-Central (opens in new tab) reports, the restoration service s available for six classic G-Shock models: the DW-5000C, DW-5200C, DW-5600C, DW-5800, WW-5100C, and WW-5300C. It costs $100 plus tax and return postage, and the whole process can take three months to complete.

This isn't intended for watches that are completely non-functional (unless you only want to wear yours as an accessory), but it should give working devices a new lease of life.

What happens

During the restoration, Casio will open up the metal inner case back, replace the battery, install a new rubber gasket seal, and screw it back together. The company will then fit a new resin case, which will be installed with fresh screws, and fit a new band and band loop.

The fully refurbished watch will be returned to you in a special package, including a message from G-Shock creator Kikuo Ibe.

Watch repair is complex and requires specialist skills, meaning it's tricky to carry out at home even if you have the necessary tools and components. It's therefore good to see a company offering repair and maintenance as a service to help extend the life of products well outside the usual warranty period. If this two-month scheme proves successful, perhaps Casio will choose to extend it for longer, and to other models.

For more information, and to sign up, check out Casio's website (opens in new tab).