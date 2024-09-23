Temperatures are falling, and this top-rated Columbia puffer with NASA-inspired insulation is over $70 off right now

Right now, you can pick up the Columbia Powder Lite Insulated Jacket for just $87.73 at REI. That's a massive savings of over $70 off the list price for this lightweight, ultrawarm jacket that's top-rated by customers.

In addition to synthetic insulation, this jacket is fitted with Columbia's Omni-Heat technology, which means the lining is constructed using silver dots that reflect your own body heat back to you when the temperatures drop. This insulation is based on the same NASA-inspired stuff that emergency blankets are founded on, and you can learn more about how it works in our article on Omni-Heat technology.

In addition, the shell is water-resistant, which means the jacket will hold off a light drizzle, and it's light enough that you can wear it for a cold hike without overheating. This deal applies to the men's sizing in Dark Stone/Shark and Warp Red/Shark colorways, but the style has been discontinued so we recommend acting fast if you're seeking insulation without bulk this cold season.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Columbia puffer jackets near you.

Columbia Powder Lite Insulated Jacket: $160 $88.73 at REI

Save $71 Making fresh tracks? This cold-weather jacket will keep you comfortable. The Columbia Powder Lite jacket offers warm synthetic insulation and a thermal-reflective lining in a water-resistant shell.

Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on Columbia puffer jackets near you.