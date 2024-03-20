Super tough Garmin Instinct watches are going super cheap in Amazon's spring sale

Amazon has launched its Spring Deal Days sale in the UK, and Garmin watches are going cheap. There are particularly big savings on the Garmin Instinct series, with many watches down to their lowest prices ever.

All watches in the Instinct series are super tough, with great battery life. For example, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar can last indefinitely on a single charge with the right settings enabled, or several weeks in normal use. It's down to its lowest ever price of £239.99 today.

If you need something heftier, the excellent Garmin Instinct 2X with its bigger screen multi-band GPS, and built-in flashlight is now just £319.99. "What the Garmin Instinct 2X does is bring the Instinct range in line with Garmin’s Fenix series," wrote our reviewer Mike Sawh, who gave it a rating of four stars out of five.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on these watches where you are.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB09MTNNXG5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £349.99 £239.99 at Amazon

Save £110 The second-edition Garmin Instinct has a slimmer case, refreshed design, and even better battery life. This version has Garmin's Power Glass to keep it topped up between charges. This is its lowest ever price and a great offer in the Spring Deal Days sale.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0BXLYCBM2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £399.99 £319.99 at Amazon

Save £80 The Instinct 2X is a smart refresh of the Instinct 2 with a larger case and built-in flashlight. It's back to last year's Black Friday price with this limited-time deal in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar Tactical: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0BXLY1T2B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £449.99 £359.99 at Amazon

Save £90 This is the cheapest we've seen the Instinct 2X Solar Tactical, beating the previous lowest price by over £40. It offers a few extra features on top of the standard Instinct 2X spec, including a kill switch that deletes all personal data, and a stealth mode that turns off wireless communications.

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best offers on these Garmin Instinct watches near you: