Forget Black Friday – this tiny piece of life-saving kit is less than $10 on Amazon and it's the perfect stocking stuffer for hikers, trail runners and campers

The LifeStraw is a must-have for any backcountry adventures or emergencies, and you can save 43% on a 5-pack ahead of Black Friday

Amazon's Holiday Deals are here even though Black Friday is still weeks away and anyone who loves backcountry adventures is in luck. Right now, you can pick up a 5-pack of LifeStraw Personal Water Filters for just $45.50 at Amazon. That breaks down to only $9 per filter and is a massive 43% savings off the regular list price for this tiny piece of kit that could save your life in the wild.

I never go hiking, camping or trail running without my LifeStraw. Even though I always fill up my water bottle or hydration bladder for any outdoor adventure, I've been caught out more than once in hot weather when my adventure has run longer than planned and I've run out of water.

As long as there's a stream or lake nearby, that's no problem thanks to my LifeStraw, which means I can drink straight from the source in an emergency without worrying about bacteria or parasites.

Weighing just 1.6 ounces and about the size of a magic marker, there's never any reason not to pop this water filter in my backpack or any pocket, and over the last couple of years, I've bought them for several of my loved ones as a gift, too.

Lifestraw Personal Water Filer 5-pack: $79.95 $45.40 at Amazon

Save $35 This lightweight water filter could save your life if you find yourself out in the wild with only natural water sources to drink from, removing 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. Coli and Salmonella) and waterborne parasites (Including Giardia And Cryptosporidium)

This deal applies to the 5-pack of filters in blue, but if you don't think you need that many you can also save 48% off a 3-pack for a per-filter price of $11.

