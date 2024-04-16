You can now get a more complete health snapshot with Garmin's new blood pressure monitor

Garmin is rolling out another tool for users who want to keep tabs on their health with its first smart blood pressure monitor.

The Index BPM, announced today, lets you measure and track your systolic and diastolic blood pressure. It is an adjustable, compact sleeve that you place on your upper arm with an integrated screen to give real-time blood pressure and heart rate readings.

While tracking your blood pressure it an important health tool for anyone, it may be especially important for athletes, with hypertension remaining one of the most common cardiovascular conditions found in athletes, according to research. Just a few weeks ago, we reported that AmazFit is rolling out a blood pressure monitor for its Balance smartwatch, but health professionals warn that sports watches are not a replacement for an inflatable sleeve.

Though you can use the Index BPM as a standalone device, naturally, you can sync your readings with your Garmin Connect app where you'll be able to view your measurement history and trends for a more complete snapshot of your health and performance. You can also set up reminders to take your blood pressure.

The Index BPM is made to fit a wide range of arm sizes, from 9 - 17 inches in circumference and can be used by up to 16 users to keep track of individual readings and sync the data to their own Garmin Connect account. It has a battery life of up to 9 months and is available now on garmin.com, with a suggested retail price of £159.99.