Mighty Garmin Descent Mk2 drops to lowest price in six months

Right now, you can pick up the powerful Garmin Descent Mk2 for just $799.99 at Amazon. That's $200 off the list price and beats any other deals we've seen in the last six months – including Black Friday. The offer applies to the Mk2S, which is the most compact version of the watch, in the Mineral Blue colorway.

The Descent Mk2 offers tracking modes for single and multiple-gas dives (including nitrox and trimix), gauge, apnea, apnea hunt, and closed-circuit rebreather. You can plot your entry and exit points thanks to its accurate surface GPS, and it's compatible with Garmin InReach satellite communicators and Surfline cameras.

On dry land, it's a feature-packed GPS watch very similar to the excellent Garmin Fenix 7, with heaps of activity modes for tracking indoor and outdoor workouts, detailed maps and turn-by-turn navigation, advanced sleep tracking, on-screen animated workouts, Garmin Pay, and much more.

Garmin Descent Mk2S: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $200 This powerful dive watch rarely gets a significant price cut, so this is a deal not to be missed. It's an advanced dive computer that doubles as a feature-packed multi-sports watch on dry land, with similar features to the Garmin Fenix 7. Deal applies to the Mineral Blue colorway.

The Descent Mk2S is also a fully-featured golf watch, preloaded with details of over 40,000 courses worldwide with full vector maps, stat tracking, hazards and course targets, and green view with manual pin position.

