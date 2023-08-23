Garmin Edge 530 mountain bike bundle hits lowest ever price at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Edge 530 cycling computer for just $299.97 at Amazon, including a speed sensor, remote control, and mountain bike mount. That's a huge saving of 19% off the list price, and the cheapest this MTB bundle has ever been.

Our colleagues at Cycling Weekly called the Edge 530 "quite possibly the best cycling computer Garmin has ever produced" thanks to its sheer performance and versatility, which match much more expensive models. It's intuitive to use, providing turn-by-turn directions for road and trail routes, and collects heaps of performance and training data as you ride.

Garmin Edge 530 Mountain Bike Bundle: $369.99 $299.97 at Amazon

Save $70.02 This package includes the Edge 530 bike computer, plus a speed sensor, MTB mount, and remote control so you can operate it without taking your hands off the bars. It's a great bundle, and this is the cheapest it's ever been.

The only real downside of the Edge 530 is its lack of a touchscreen, but the button interface is straightforward to use, and the Edge Remote included in this bundle means you can control the computer without taking your hands off the handlebars.

