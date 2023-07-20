The Garmin Fenix 7 Solar just got even cheaper in the UK

Today, you can get the Garmin Fenix 7 Solar for just £511 on Amazon. We've seen some great deals on this powerful multi-sports watch this year, but this is the best year, cutting 26% off the regular asking price.

The Fenix 7 has long held a top spot in Advnture's roundup of the best Garmin watches, and for good reason. It's a great watch for tracking your workouts and helping you take your fitness to the next level, whatever your sport (though it's best for running, cycling, swimming, and triathlons).

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 where you are.

Save £178.99 The Fenix 7 is one of Garmin's best multi-sports watches, and this solar model harvests sunlight for extra long battery life. It's never been this cheap before, even on Amazon Prime Day.

The Garmin Fenix 7 is set to get several features introduced with the launch of the Fenix 7 Pro last month, including the new stamina and hill training tools, which will bring it bang up to date.

I'm a keen runner, and I grabbed a Fenix 7 when it first launched in January last year. It has all the tools I need and more, and my only real complaint has been that the battery life is a little on the short side. That's not the case with this solar edition, which harvests sunlight to keep itself topped up between charges.

