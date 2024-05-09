Hot deal: the Garmin Forerunner 255 is perfect for new runners, and there's $109.99 off today

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is one of the best watches for new runners, and right now it's on sale at Amazon for just $290. That's the cheapest we've seen this feature-packed GPS watch, and knocks last year's Black Friday deals out of the water.

The Forerunner 255 is one of Garmin's most affordable running watches, but it doesn't skimp on features. When I tested it, I was particularly impressed by the accuracy of its dual-band GPS, which proved excellent even in tricky locations. Its biometrics compare well with watches costing twice as much, and it's lightweight and comfortable to wear.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: $399.99 $290 at Amazon

Save $109.99 This is a superb running and triathlon watch for beginner and intermediate level athletes, with excellent dual-band GPS and a raft of training tools that will grow with you as you gain experience. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

There's a huge array of tools to help you train smarter and balance workouts and rest, but the watch never overwhelms you, and you can pick and choose which ones you use. The interface is clear, well designed, and easy to navigate.

As an extra bonus, this is the Music edition of the watch, which means you can transfer your favorite tracks to it and listen to them using Bluetooth running headphones without the need to carry your phone. It's a neat feature, and particularly useful when hitting the treadmill at the gym.

