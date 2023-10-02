New Garmin Forerunner 265 hits lowest ever price – who needs Black Friday?

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Forerunner 265 for just $404.99 at Amazon. That's a saving of $45 off the list price, and the cheapest this super smart running and triathlon watch has ever been.

The Forerunner 265 only launched a few months ago, so it's surprising to see such a big discount already. It's essentially the same as the excellent Forerunner 255, but with a new crisp, bright AMOLED display. When I tested it, I was particularly impressed by how light and comfortable it is to wear, and just how accurate its GPS location tracking is, proving more accurate than that of many more expensive GPS watches.

https://www.advnture.com/buying-guides/best-gps-watchesIf you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 265 where you are. If you're looking for something else, we'll also be rounding up all of the best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals in next week's event, and the best Black Friday Garmin deals when November rolls around, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Garmin Forerunner 265: $449.99 $404.99 at Amazon

Save $45 The Forerunner 265 is one of the best watches around for beginner and intermediate level runners and triathletes, with super accurate GPS, a light and comfortable design, and a bright, crisp AMOLED display.

My only real criticism is that the Forerunner 265 isn't the best watch if you want maps for exploring new areas. Although its bright, sharp display seems like it would be well suited to navigation, it's not possible to import routes to the device from Garmin Connect.

In all other respects, however, this watch is tough to beat, and comes highly recommended – particularly at this price.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 265 where you are: