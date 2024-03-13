The mighty Garmin Forerunner 955 is back to its lowest ever price at Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the powerful Garmin Forerunner 955 for just $399 at Amazon. That's a saving of $100 off the list price, and brings this mighty running watch back down to its Black Friday 2023 sale price.

The Forerunner 955 is one of Garmin's most advanced running watches, and has only become better since launch thanks to regular software updates. When I reviewed it, I called it the best GPS watch I'd tested to date and gave it four and a half stars out of five. Despite being packed with advanced training tools, it's simple to use and surprisingly light and comfortable to wear all day and night.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 955 where you are.

Garmin Forerunner 955: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09WTGSGY1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $499.99 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09WTGSGY1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">$399.99 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=110017&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09WTGSGY1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">at Amazon

GPS tracking proved particularly impressive during my tests, and the large memory-in-pixel display on the Forerunner 955 makes it easy to follow routes created using the Garmin Connect app or a third-party tool like Plotaroute.

My biggest complaint was the price, but with $100 off, that's not an issue any more.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 955 near you: