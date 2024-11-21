Garmin Forerunner smartwatches can now be upgraded with the latest Strength Coach feature

The new Coach plan for strength training is now available on older models of Garmin's Forerunner series

Garmin has now rolled out its Strength Coach feature on older smartwatch models, including most watches in the Forerunner series.

The feature, first released in August, was originally exclusive to the Fenix 8, Fenix E, and Enduro 3 on their launch, considered some of the brand's best GPS watches Thanks to a beta software update, the coaching plans are now compatible with the Forerunner 965, Forerunner 955, Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 255.

As well as the Forerunner models, Strength Coach is also now available on the Vivoactive 5, Venu 3, and Venu 3s. (And if you're in the market for a new watch, there are plenty of Black Friday Garmin deals to shop.)

The software update gives users access to strength training plans tailored to their fitness (Image credit: Getty)

Garmin first released running coach plans in 2018, with cycle coach programs following later. These plans help users train more efficiently with structured workouts to help them reach targets.

Earlier this year, the plans were made adaptive by measuring real-time metrics like VO₂ Max, Sleep Score, Training Load, and Readiness to adjust to users based on their performance and recovery. Strength Coach was also released, a feature providing strength-focused training plans that improve fitness through personalized workouts. However, users were disappointed upon finding out that it would only be available on new Garmin models.

Users can already enjoy access to Coach plans for cycling and running (Image credit: Future)

Now, though, the latest Garmin update (the Beta version 21.018 ) allows Garmin owners to upgrade older models, rolling the feature out to some of the most popular and ubiquitous smartwatches by the brand. The new coach plan is currently being rolled out through firmware updates, but these aren't yet available on the Forerunner 165, the Fenix 7, or the Epix series.

The coach feature has some great offerings, including the recently launched Get Fit plan, a set of workouts aimed at beginners. Other existing training plans include Push and Pull Day Workouts that target different muscle groups for a balanced workout plan, and De-load Weeks to aid in recovery.

If want to upgrade to Strength Coach, you'll need to sign up for Garmin's beta software program through your Garmin account, but expect a few teething issues at this stage before the final alpha release.