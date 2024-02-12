The brand new Garmin HRM-Fit heart rate monitor is already going cheap at Amazon

The Garmin HRM-Fit heart rate monitor only launched last year, but it's already on offer at Amazon. Right now, you can pick it up for only £136.03, which is a saving of 15% off the list price and the first deal we've ever seen.

The HRM-Fit is Garmin's first heart rate monitor designed specifically for women. Rather than requiring an elasticated band that goes all the way around your chest, it simply clips onto your sports bra, minimizing hassle and ensuring it stays in the right place. It's much less hassle, and using the clothing you're already wearing makes a lot of sense.

You'll need to make sure you're wearing the right sort of sports bra for the HRM-Plus to give accurate readings. It needs to be a high-impact bra, with a regular rather than long fit to ensure the monitor sits in the correct place and doesn't move. Our list of the best sports bras for running includes lots of good options at a range of price points.

