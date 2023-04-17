Garmin HRM-Pro Plus is back to its lowest ever price at Amazon right now

Right now, you can grab the Garmin HRM-Pro Plus heart rate monitor for just $90.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's the cheapest we've ever seen this top-end chest strap, beating even last year's Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day deals.

Chest strap heart rate monitors like the HRM-Pro Plus are more accurate and responsive than GPS watches, because they track electrical impulses from your heart rather than measuring changes in light reflected from your wrist.

The HRM-Pro Plus goes much further than that, though, also collecting running metrics including stride length, cadence, ground contact time, and vertical oscillation, all of which can help you (and your coach, if you have one) better understand your running technique.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best Garmin HRM-Pro Plus deals where you are. You might also be interested in our roundup of the best Garmin watches.

(opens in new tab) Garmin HRM-Pro Plus: $129.99 $90.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $39.70 This is the cheapest we've ever seen Garmin's flagship heart rate monitor, even beating last year's Black Friday deals. If you want to take your training to the next level in 2023, it's a great addition to your running or cycling gear.