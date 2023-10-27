Garmin Instinct 2 Solar hits lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

If you move fast today, you can pick up the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar for just $299.99 at Amazon. That's the cheapest this superb sports watch has ever been, and a saving of 25% off the list price.

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is one of the toughest GPS watches around right now, with a solidly built resin case and shockproof design. Its battery life is frankly incredible too, and when I reviewed it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I was able to go weeks between charges. I found its GPS accuracy excellent as well, earning the Instinct 2 a full five stars out of five.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar where you are. Looking for something different? We're rounding up all this year's best Black Friday Garmin deals from around the web, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This is the cheapest the Instinct 2 Solar has ever been at Amazon, with 25% off the list price. It even beats this year's Amazon Prime Day deals, so move fast to grab one before the deal ends. Offer applies to the Graphite colorway only.

My only real criticism of the Instinct 2 Solar is that it's not great for maps. While you can transfer courses to the watch via the Garmin Connect app, the monochrome AMOLED display means you don't see much detail. In all other respects though, this is an excellent sports watch that'll take a beating and keep on running.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar where you are, with prices updated daily: