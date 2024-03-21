This Garmin watch can run indefinitely on a single charge, and it's super cheap in Amazon's spring sale

The Garmin Instinct Solar has long been one of my favorite GPS watches, and right now it's just £169.99 in the Amazon sale – a huge saving of 47% off the RRP.

The Instinct Solar is built like a tank, and has incredible battery life. In fact, with the right power-saving settings enabled and sufficient sunlight, it could last indefinitely on a single charge. Even in real-world use with regular GPS-tracked workouts, you can expect it to run for several weeks, which leaves most running watches in the shade.

When I reviewed the Instinct Solar for Advnture's sister site TechRadar, I gave it four and a half stars out of five, and that's a score I stand by. It's chunky, rugged, and dependable, making it a great choice for multi-day camping and hiking adventures.

