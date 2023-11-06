The tiny Garmin Vivoactive 4S is less than half price at Amazon right now

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Vivoactive 4S for just $149.99 at Amazon. That's a huge saving of 55% off the list price, and the cheapest this compact sports watch has ever been. The Vivoactive 5 launched in September, so it's no surprise that its predecessor has seen a hefty price cut, but this is still exceptionally good value.

The Vivoactive 4S is one of Garmin's smallest GPS watches, measuring just 40mm in diameter, but doesn't skimp on fitness tracking features. You get preloaded tracking modes for over 20 activities, animated workout guides, all-day heart rate and stress tracking, sleep monitoring, music playback through Bluetooth headphones, and contactless payments via Garmin Pay.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Garmin Vivoactive 4S where you are. Looking for something else? We're also rounding up all the best Black Friday Garmin deals on watches, bike computers and other devices, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: $329.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $180 This is the cheapest we've ever seen this little gem of a sports watch. It has its own GPS receiver so you can track runs, walks and rides without your phone, plus a wealth of other health tracking and everyday smartwatch features. Who needs Black Friday?

You don't get quite the same set of features you do with a Garmin Forerunner watch (there's no workout load tracking or navigation, for example), but for beginner and intermediate level users the Vivoactive 4S is proof that great things come in small packages.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Vivoactive 4S where you are: