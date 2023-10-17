Your Garmin watch is getting a huge update today

Garmin is rolling out a big update for selected GPS watches today, which adds ECG monitoring to your device's set of health-tracking tools. The ECG app was previously only available for the Garmin Venu 2 Plus, but is now rolling out to three other devices: the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, Epix Pro (Gen 2), and Venu 3. It's available for all watch sizes, and you can see the full list of compatible devices on Garmin's website.

As Garmin explained on X (formerly Twitter), the app will take a 30-second recording of your pulse and look for signs of an irregular heartbeat, also known as atrial fibrillation. Your Garmin watch isn't a medical device, and can't be used to diagnose or treat a health condition, but any usual readings it picks up could be a useful starting point for a conversation with your doctor. It can't detect signs of a heart attack, blood clots. or stroke.

The app is currently only available in the US, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. Hopefully it will be rolled out more widely once it has approval in more territories.

Before you use the app for the first time, make sure you're familiar with Garmin's guidelines. The app isn't designed to be used by anyone under 22 years of age, and shouldn't be used while you're working out or the watch is underwater. It also shouldn't be used near strong electromagnetic fields, or outside the safe temperature and humidity range of your watch (which you can find in its manual on Garmin's support website).

To use it, adjust your watch so that it's snug but comfortable, open the app, and follow the instructions on the screen. Rest your watch arm on a table, then place the thumb and forefinger of your other hand on the watch's bezel to begin recording. The process will take 30 seconds, and once it's done, the results will appear on the watch's screen.

There are three possible results: sinus rhythm (a normal heart rhythm), heart rate too high or too low (meaning your heart rate is outside the boundaries within whcih the ECG app operates), inconclusive (which means you might have moved too much during the reading or your watch is too lose), and atrial fibrillation (an irregular rhythm).