Garmin’s Instinct 3 smart watch just leaked - here’s what we know so far

One of Garmin’s most anticipated sports watches could be nearing release, after its details were leaked on Garmin’s own website. First spotted by Fitness Tracker Test, a listing on the repairs section of Garmin’s Spanish website appeared to reveal the existence of Garmin’s latest model in the popular Instinct line, the Instinct 3.

Although Garmin has yet to officially confirm the new model, the leak has given us a few key details about what the Instinct 3 will look like.

The leaked listing was described as SOLAR, so it’s safe to assume the innovative solar edition will be back for the Instinct 3. Harnessing the power of the sun, previous Garmin solar edition watches can be charged through a see-through solar panel in the watch face, boosting battery for weeks at a time.

The existence of a solar version does not preclude other options. Garmin is likely to stick with its best-selling, standard version, which can still last up to 28 days on a single charge.

It’s also safe to assume that Garmin will continue with its standard sizing. The leaked listing was for a 45mm watch. Previously, Instinct watches have come in 40mm, 45mm and 50mm sizes, so we suspect this will continue when the Instinct 3 hits the shelves.

Introduced in 2018, Garmin’s Instinct line has been hugely successful for the sports watch specialists, including solar-powered models and the high-tech Garmin Instinct 2, which launched in 2022.

Here at Advnture, we’ve been consistently impressed with the Instinct line, praising the Instinct 2 for its accurate GPS and rugged design and ranking its solar edition as our top pick for hikers.

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar (Image credit: Garmin)

When will the Instinct 3 come out and how much will it cost?

Although Garmin has yet to confirm any official details about its latest sports watch, it's safe to assume that the Instinct 3 will be here sooner rather than later. Instinct models have typically been released in a two-year cycle and the Instinct 2 is now more than two years old.

While an increase is possible, we think prices are unlikely to fluctuate too much from those of the Instinct 2. On release, the standard edition was $349.99 / £299.99 while tactical and solar editions cost up to $499.99 / £429.99.