Get 20% off Yeti Rambler mugs, with free customization

Right now, you can pick up a Yeti Rambler 14oz mug for just $24, with free custom printing available to make it your own. That's a saving of 20% off the list price, and stock is limited so you'll need to move fast to grab your favorite color before it sells out (Alpine Yellow is already gone).

This is a really generously sized mug, and big enough to do double duty as a camping bowl for your chilli or oatmeal (just don't try to heat it over your camping stove). Its thickly insulated walls and lid will keep your coffee or meal hot while protecting your hands, and prevent accidental spills in your tent.

We're always particularly impressed by how well Yeti mugs and bottles resist leaks, and the company's Magslider lids always stay securely in place.

Yeti Rambler 14oz mug: $30 $24 at Yeti

Save 20% This is a great saving on this dependable insulated camping mug, and there's free customization available until 19 July. The most popular colors are likely to sell out quickly.

The 20% off deal will continue until stock runs out, but the free custom printing deal ends on 19 July, so you'll need to act quickly if you want to give your mug a personal touch.