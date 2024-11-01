Get ready for winter with £126 off this toasty jacket from The North Face

With winter well on its way, now is the perfect time to invest in a reliable, warm winter coat for your backcountry adventures. Right now, you can snag the Men's Diablo Down Hoodie from The North Face for only £189 at Ellis Brigham.

Down £126 from its original list price of £315, this snug winter jacket is well suited to harsh winter conditions, with 700 fill goose down providing insulation and trapping body heat. In addition, your head, neck and shoulders will stay warm thanks to the Diablo Down Hoodie's insulated hood, inner collar and hem drawcord, all of which block out the cold and stop heat from escaping.

If you meet with a light rain while camping or hiking in the backcountry and don't have your shell to hand, the water-repellent DWR and quick-wicking nylon fabric quickly dries off quickly.

Coming highly rated, the Down Diablo Hoodie boasts an impressive 85% customer recommendation rating on The North Face website, wowing customers with its snug interior and effective insulation.

