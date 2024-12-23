Got hiking on the brain this Christmas? REI just slashed the prices on a pile of Merrell and you can save nearly $50 on select styles

Merrell is the gold standard for hiking shoes, and this Christmas you can save on models like the Siren 4 and Moab Speed 2

If you've got plans to hit the trail more in the New Year, REI just added a pile of great Merrell hiking shoes to its winter sale. Right now, you can pick up the Merrell Moab Speed 2 Thermo Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots for just $142.73 at REI. That's a generous savings of $48 off the list price for these warm winter boots, which use the same thermal material as NASA does in their spacecraft.

This deal applies to men's sizing, and these boots have plenty of protective details for rough conditions, from abrasion-resistant coated leather heels and toe caps to ripstop nylon uppers.

If you're in the market for women's sizing, or something lighter, they've also discounted popular models like the Siren 4 and Moab Speed 2 in leather. We've rounded up all the best deals for you below and we suggest you act fast, since several of these models have been discontinued and once they're gone, they're gone.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Merrell hiking shoes where you are.

Merrell Men's Moab Speed 2 Thermo Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots: $190 $142.73 at REI

Save $48 Venture all winter in the warmth and weather protection of the Merrell Moab Speed 2 Thermo Mid Waterproof men's hiking boots. They use the same thermal material as NASA does in their spacecraft.

Merrell Men's Moab Speed 2 Leather Waterproof Hiking Shoes: $170 $127.73 at REI

Save $42 A modern approach to traditional hikers, these men's Merrell Moab Speed 2 Leather Waterproof hiking shoes use a mix of materials plus trail-worthy tech and traction for shoulder-season exploring.

Merrell Women's Siren 4 Hiking Shoes: $130 $97.73 at REI

Save $32 Representing 25 years of a women-specific fit by Merrell, the Siren 4 hiking shoes are engineered to cradle the contours of women's feet and provide comfort, support and stability on long hikes.

Merrell Men's Speed Solo Hiking Shoes: $110 $82.73 at REI

Save $27 Function and form come together seamlessly in the men's Merrell Speed Solo hiking shoes, where waterproof suede uppers are paired with comfortable midsoles and grippy bottoms.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on the Merrell hiking shoes near you: