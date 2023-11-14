Grab an early Black Friday deal on hiking gear from The North Face

Black Friday has come early at John Lewis, with 20% off hiking gear from The North Face including waterproof jackets, gloves, hats, mid-layers and shoes.

Below we're rounded up a selection of our favorite deals, including 20% off the North Face 100 Glacier Women's Fleece, which earned a place in our roundup of the best women's fleece jackets. Our reviewer Sian Lewis said: "The Glacier is super-soft to touch, has a flattering feminine cut and holds its shape after multiple washes."

If you're not in the UK, scroll down for a selection of the best deals on The North Face gear where you are. We're also rounding up all of this year's best TNF Black Friday deals throughout the whole sales period, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

The North Face Women's E-Tip Gloves: £40 £32 at John Lewis

Save £8 The North Face makes some seriously warm gloves (I can personally recommend their ski gauntlets) and this lightweight pair are great for running and hiking. They have a non-slip texture on the thumb and forefinger so you don't drop your phone, and conductive material in the fingertip so you can use a touchscreen. With 20% off, they're a great deal.

The North Face Cosy Chunky Beanie Hat: £27 £21.60 at John Lewis

Save £5.40 This snug, unisex bobble hat looks great, and would be a great Christmas gift. It comes in two colours, and the almond version (pictured here) is now in limited stock. It's long enough to keep your ears completely covered, and made using recycled materials.

The North Face Quest Men's Waterproof Jacket: £110 £88 at John Lewis

Save £22 It's rare to find such a high quality waterproof jacket for under £100, but here it is. This lightweight shell is cleverly designed with TNF's DryVent fabric, sealed seams, and a water-resistant reverse-coil zip. There's 20% off for Black Friday at John Lewis.

The North Face Glacier Pro Men's Zip Fleece: £70 £56 at John Lewis

Save £14 We always appreciate the use of Polartec fabric, which offers an impressive warmth-to-weight ratio. Much more than just a standard fleece, the Glacier Pro has four-way stretch that allows you to reach, grasp and scramble in comfort.

The North Face 100 Glacier Women's Fleece: £60 £48 at John Lewis

Save £12 We reviewed the full-zip version of this fleece in 2021, and particularly appreciated its sleek, simple cut that works well when worn under a backpack, and TNF's use of recycled materials. At under £50, it's great value at John Lewis.

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on The North Face jackets near you.