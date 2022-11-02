Grab the super tough Amazfit T-Rex for just $70 at Amazon right now

Right now, you can pick up the Amazfit T-Rex watch for just $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's half the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been.

The T-Rex is Amazfit's answer to the Garmin Instinct – a seriously tough GPS watch that can shrug off knocks and drops, and is rugged enough for outdoor adventures. It also has something the Instinct doesn't: a stunning AMOLED display for displaying your workout data. It's water resistant to 50m, making it suitable for swimming in pools and open water, and it has 14 workout modes for indoor and outdoor activities.

Battery life is impressive too. The T-Rex lasts around 20 days on a single charge in typical use, and cam deliver 20 hours of continuous GPS tracking.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Amazfit T-Rex range near you.

Save $70 The Amazfit T-Rex is a tough, feature-packed GPS watch with a bright, bold AMOLED display that's easy to read in any lighting conditions, including bright sun. We've never seen it this cheap before, and we'd be surprised if the price drops lower even on Black Friday.

This is a huge discount, and we'd be surprised if it's beaten on Black Friday. It's marked as a limited time offer, so we'd be surprised if it's still available tomorrow.

