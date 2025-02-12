Hiker "lost his footing and fell" to his death while hiking with friends at Hawaii falls – how to stay safe on waterfall hikes

A 49-year-old man has died after he fell while hiking at a 60ft waterfall in Maui, officials say.

According to the Maui Police Department, Hawaiian local Karl Newman was hiking with acquaintances on Saturday, February 8 when he reportedly lost his footing and fell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the height and location of the waterfall, Newman's body had to be extracted using a helicopter.

The waterfall was just off Hana highway, which leads trekkers through lush rainforests to stunning waterfalls and naturally occurring pools. The highway is a popular destination for trekkers, who want to experience Hawaii's rich wilderness.

Hikers visiting the area can expect to encounter harsh, and often slippery terrain. Conditions become especially treacherous around the waterfalls, where slippery rock increases the likelihood of an accident.

Salmon Creek waterfall, California (Image credit: Getty Images)

Waterfall safety

This unfortunate case illustrates the dangers of hiking near waterfalls – last year, a 21-year-old man died after falling from the top of Salmon Creek waterfall in Big Sur, California.

If you're thinking of hiking near a waterfall, make sure to heed this advice:

Wear the right footwear: Slippery surfaces can become dangerous if you're wearing the wrong footwear. Trainers and casual shoes that offer little to no traction can be a recipe for disaster, wear hiking shoes or hiking boots instead.

Slippery surfaces can become dangerous if you're wearing the wrong footwear. Trainers and casual shoes that offer little to no traction can be a recipe for disaster, wear hiking shoes or hiking boots instead. Check the weather forecast: Heavy rainfall will make any trail trickier, as will ice. Check the forecast to see if the area you're hiking in has received heavy rain or been exposed to freezing temperatures. Shaded areas can stay icy and become hazardous for hikers.

Heavy rainfall will make any trail trickier, as will ice. Check the forecast to see if the area you're hiking in has received heavy rain or been exposed to freezing temperatures. Shaded areas can stay icy and become hazardous for hikers. Stay on the trail: Off-trail areas may be restricted for good reason. Although it can be tempting to wander off-track for a better view, it's not worth the risk. Stick to the trail and use viewing platforms to get that perfect outlook.

Off-trail areas may be restricted for good reason. Although it can be tempting to wander off-track for a better view, it's not worth the risk. Stick to the trail and use viewing platforms to get that perfect outlook. Know where to swim: People die every year jumping into waterfalls without knowing their depths or what lies beneath the surface. Avoid swimming above waterfalls where you could get swept over the edge. Wear water shoes to help avoid nasty slips when you’re getting in and out.

People die every year jumping into waterfalls without knowing their depths or what lies beneath the surface. Avoid swimming above waterfalls where you could get swept over the edge. Wear water shoes to help avoid nasty slips when you’re getting in and out. Bring a friend: From a safety perspective, hiking with a friend is always preferable to going alone. This is especially true on the wet, slippery rock surrounding waterfalls. If you're hell-bent on hiking alone, consider bringing an emergency SOS device like the Garmin InReach satellite communicator.

For more waterfall safety advice, check out our expert guide.