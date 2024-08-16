Finally, Hoka's "hiking boot that feels like a running shoe" is on sale at REI
Save 30% on the Hoka Anacapa 2 right now
Right now, you can pick up the much-loved Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid GTX Hiking Boots for 30% off at REI. That means you can save a health $60 on these boots, which are rated for their comfort and flexibility on brought trails.
This deal applies to both the men's sizing in the Outer Space/Grey colorway and women's sizing in the Hot Sauce/Shifting Sand colorway. The style has been discontinued, meaning this is your last chance to get your hands on a pair.
With grippy Vibram soles, nubuck leather uppers and a Gore-Tex membrane, these boots are built to withstand the demands of tough trails and inclement weather, but with a running-shoe feel and flexible midsole, you can walk in comfort for miles.
If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid GTX Hiking Boots where you are.
Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid GTX Hiking Boots: $195 $135.83 at REI
Save $60 Looking for versatile, all-weather shoes that are lightweight yet ready to tackle tough terrain? The men's HOKA Anacapa 2 Mid GTX hiking boots will give you a smooth ride for long days on the trail. Deal apples to both men's and women's sizing.
If you're not in the US, here are today's best deals on the Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid GTX Hiking Boots where you are:
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.