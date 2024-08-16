Finally, Hoka's "hiking boot that feels like a running shoe" is on sale at REI

Right now, you can pick up the much-loved Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid GTX Hiking Boots for 30% off at REI. That means you can save a health $60 on these boots, which are rated for their comfort and flexibility on brought trails.

This deal applies to both the men's sizing in the Outer Space/Grey colorway and women's sizing in the Hot Sauce/Shifting Sand colorway. The style has been discontinued, meaning this is your last chance to get your hands on a pair.

With grippy Vibram soles, nubuck leather uppers and a Gore-Tex membrane, these boots are built to withstand the demands of tough trails and inclement weather, but with a running-shoe feel and flexible midsole, you can walk in comfort for miles.

Save $60 Looking for versatile, all-weather shoes that are lightweight yet ready to tackle tough terrain? The men's HOKA Anacapa 2 Mid GTX hiking boots will give you a smooth ride for long days on the trail. Deal apples to both men's and women's sizing.

