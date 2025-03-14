I love the bounce and grip of the Nike Zegama 2 trail runners – and they're a massive 50% off at REI right now

Nike has long been the reigning brand for road runners, birthing the modern movement of super shoes, so when it began its foray into trail running, it was no surprise when it kept its signature big, bouncy midsoles.

If you're looking for a more comfortable, bouncier approach to running on soft ground, right now you can pick up the Nike Zegama 2 trail running shoes for just $89.93 at REI. That's a whopping 50% off the regular list price for these trail running shoes, which I found to be surprisingly rugged when I tested them last year.

Yes, they look like road running shoes, and nice ones at that, but these shoes displayed excellent grip thanks to chevron-shaped lugs. They also have a built in ankle gaiter which really helps if you run a lot on dusty or rocky paths where debris can sneak in and slow down your journey.

That big, bouncy midsole comes thanks to the brand's ZoomX foam and it's as plush and comfortable as it looks, which makes these shoes great for longer trail runs as well as road runs, and along with a rock plate in the forefoot makes for a more responsive ride too.

This deal applies to men's sizing in Armory Navy/Sail and women's sizing in all colorways.

Save $90 Designed to take on steep ridges, jagged rocks and trailhead-to-summit races, the men's Nike Zegama 2 trail-running shoes are equipped with ultra-responsive ZoomX foam midsoles and rugged outsoles. Also available in women's sizing.

I was surprised at how stable these shoes were despite the 39mm stack and rocker sole. They don't have a wide geometry, but I was quite confident running over rough ground in them. I also found that they don't have a ton of room for high volume feet, so if you have high arches definitely try them on indoors first.

I personally didn't find them to be the most breathable of all the trail running shoes that I own, perhaps due to a more durable upper, but ultra runner Riley Brady has managed some pretty impressive desert feats in theirs, including at the very hot Javelina 100, so they've clearly got the goods for some who want to go the distance.

