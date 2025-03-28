"Lighter, more comfortable and more packable than most other waterproof jackets" - we love this Salomon softshell, and it's now $45 off

With spring well and truly blooming, now is the perfect time to hit the trails for a long hike or run through the wilderness.

Right now, you can get your hands on the Salomon Bonatti trail jacket for just $171.93 at REI, an epic deal for the changing seasons.

This lightweight jacket is made from Pertex Shield 2.5-layer ripstop fabric, which fends off rainfall without weighing you down. It's further waterproofed by a durable water repellent (DWR) treatment.

In his review for Advnture, outdoors expert Alex Foxfield was thoroughly impressed by the waterproof Bonatti, which kept him dry and shielded from the wind while running and hiking.

"It’s a magnificent yet breathable windbreaker, and the ability to open up the front zip to dump heat while the Smart Vent button closure stops the jacket from flapping about is a nice touch," he said.

The Bonatti trail jacket is available at a reduced price in men's sizes in the Shitake / Sulfur Spring and Deep black colorways.

Men's Salomon Bonatti trail jacket: $230 $171.93 at REI

Save $58 This tough Salomon jacket is designed for harsh conditions on the trails. It's made from sturdy, waterproof, and windproof materials and features vents to keep you from overheating.

If you're not in the States, you can look below for the best Salomon Bonatti trail jacket deals where you are: