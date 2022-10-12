My all time favorite Garmin watch is going super cheap in the Amazon Prime sale

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Instinct Solar for just £144.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) – a saving of 55% off the RRP, and its lowest ever price. I'm rounding up all of the best Garmin deals in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, and this is easily one of the best.

I've been reviewing GPS watches for years, and the Garmin Instinct Solar has been my all time favorite ever since I first tested it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar (opens in new tab) back in July 2020. I've written whole features (opens in new tab) singing its praises – it's just so practical, and for hiking, camping, and trail running, I love it.

Garmin Instinct Solar: £319.99 £144.99 at Amazon

Save £175 The Garmin Instinct Solar is one of the toughest, most practical GPS watches around, with ridiculously long battery life. It's down to its lowest ever price in the Amazon Prime Early Access sale.

First of all, this Garmin watch is built like a tank, with a tough reinforced resin case that shrugs off even really serious knocks and scrapes.

Then there's the battery life, which is frankly ridiculous. It easily runs for weeks and weeks in ordinary use, even with regular use of GPS activity tracking, and regular exposure to sunlight will keep the battery topped up even longer, which is great when you're away from home.

The only real downside of the Garmin Instinct Solar is that it's not the best watch for navigation thanks to its monochrome memory-in-pixel (MIP) display, but other than that, it comes very highly recommended.

