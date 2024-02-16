Mysterious new Garmin watch – Danish store leaks release date

Rumors of a new Garmin running watch are circulating following a flurry of leaks, and now a Danish retailer appears to have jumped the gun and accidentally revealed the release date. Løberen, based on Copenhagen, has created an event on Facebook announcing a launch event for the Garmin Forerunner 165 next Tuesday (February 20).

The Facebook event was spotted by sports tech site the5krunner, which often secures early details of unreleased Garmin devices and features. For example, the sits was first to report on the Sleep Coaching feature that began rolling out to the company's watches in fall 2023.

The background of Løberen's event flyer is an out-of-focus image of three watches stacked on top of one another. These appear to be white, black, and turquoise, which are the three colors mentioned by Indian tech site 91mobiles when it shared images of the new watch earlier this week.

Løberen's event description promises a visit from Garmin representatives, who will attend stores in Copenhagen and Aarhus from 1pm to closing time to answer questions about the new watch. The product isn't mentioned by name, but the text says it will be a good choice if you're looking for your first heart rate and GPS watch. The store has also shared the event in its Instagram Stories.

If the leaked details are accurate, this could be Garmin's first entry-level watch with an AMOLED display, which will make it much more appealing to new runners who want a watch that covers the basics and looks good too. If that sounds like you, you might not have to wait much longer.