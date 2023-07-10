Pick up the super tough Garmin Instinct 2 for under £200 on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally here in the UK, and right now you can pick up the Garmin Instinct 2 for just £189.99. That's the cheapest this fantastic GPS watch has ever been, and one of the best deals in this year's sale.

I've been a big fan of the Instinct 2 ever since I tested it for Advnture's sister site TechRadar. It takes all the best features of the original Instinct (including its super tough case, excellent GPS, and remarkable battery life) and refines them to make a wearable that looks great and will see you through weeks of adventures before it needs recharging. In fact, I loved it so much, I gave it a full five stars.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Instinct 2 where you are.

Garmin Instinct 2: £249.99 £189.99 at Amazon

Save £60 The Instinct 2 has been one of my all-time favourite Garmin watches since I tested it for TechRadar last year and gave it five stars out of five. The battery life is incredible, which makes it great for camping and hiking breaks. It's never been below £200 before.

If you want even longer battery life, Amazon has also knocked £90 off the Garmin Instinct Solar, which harvests sunlight during the day to keep its battery topped up. Having tested it, I can confirm that it makes a noticeable difference, and it's ideal if you're going to be spending long days hiking with GPS tracking enabled.

Garmin Instinct 2S Solar: £349.99 £259.99 at Amazon

Save £90 The smaller Instinct 2 Solar has been this price before, so it's not the most impressive Prime Day deal around, but it's still worth checking out. Personally I'd go for the Surf Edition above. Even if you don't want the extra features, it's the same price and comes in a nicer range of colours.

