Hormonal elk launches furious attack on car stopped too close to his harem

A bull elk has been caught on camera launching himself at a car that got between him and his harem at Jasper National Park this week. Elk are currently in their mating season, known as the rut, when males are much more unpredictable and prone to aggression than usual as they compete for dominance and defend cows from rivals.

The incident was captured by wildlife photographer John Krampl, who shared it on Instagram as a warning to others visiting elk country this fall.

"The rut is on and this bull elk is horny and angry," wrote Krampl. "Don't sit there, drive away fast and loud. This poor guy couldn't because of all the traffic."

Parks Canada warns anyone visiting Jasper to be particularly careful in May and June, when cow elk are fiercely protective of their calves, and September and October when bulls' hormones are running high.

"During rutting season, bull elk will attack anything that comes too close to them or their mates," the organization explains. "You are in danger if a bull elk appears agitated, has his antlers lowered towards you, and is pawing the ground or thrashing bushes. Charging is another obvious danger sign."

Attacks on humans are rare, but they do happen. In August 2018, a woman was taken to hospital after being knocked down by an elk at Jasper. Her injuries were not life-threatening, but the elk was euthanized for public safety.

"Though they might not appear threatening, elk can be aggressive and attack without warning," said Jasper National Park spokesperson Steve Young after the incident. "During the fall mating season from now through mid-October, male elk are particularly belligerent. Herds of elk are common in and around Jasper as they use the townsite to escape from natural predators on the landscape."

If you're planning to visit Jasper in the coming weeks, Parks Canada advises staying at least 30 meters away from elk at all times, and specifically warns against parking between males and females in case a bull rams your car. For more advice, take a look at our guide how to enjoy elk rutting season safely.