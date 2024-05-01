Price cut alert – Garmin Fenix 7 drops below £400 in rare deal at Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 7 is one of the best GPS watches you can buy today, and right now it's down to just £399 at Amazon (a saving of over £120). I've been keeping a close eye on this watch's price since its launch and it very rarely drops below £400 outside of Black Friday, so this is a very special deal.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 where you are.

Garmin Fenix 7: £519.99 £399 at Amazon

Save £120 This is a rare deal on one of Garmin's best multi-sports watches, which very rarely drops below £400. It's one of the best deals we've ever seen on this premium multi-sports watch. The offer applies to the silver/graphite option.

I've owned a Fenix 7 for over a year, and it's one of the best running watches available if you're looking for a top quality device with accurate biometrics, excellent GPS, and extensive training tools (take a look at my full review for more details). I still wear it daily, and it was at the heart of my training for the Manchester Marathon last month.

The Fenix 7 with all Garmin's latest training tools, offers great battery life, and looks stylish thanks to its stainless steel bezel. Although it was released a couple of years ago, it still receives regular software updates to add new features (the latest of which introduced Sleep Coaching and nap detection).

If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7 near you. You might also be interested in our roundup of the best cheap GPS watches, which includes lots of affordable options from Garmin and other big brands.