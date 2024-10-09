Prime Day is almost over, so don't miss this spectacular deal on the highly-rated Garmin Fenix 7S smartwatch

Amazon Prime Day has just hours left, but you can snag this Garmin watch from Best Buy right now. The highly rated Fenix 7S smartwatch from Garmin is just $552.99, a massive reduction from its list price of $649.99.

This compact GPS watch is an excellent companion for athletes partaking in all manner of sports with more than 30 built in sports modes. In addition, the Fenix 7S allows it's wearer to track their all aspects of their health with heart rate, respiration, stress and sleep monitors. On review, we were wowed by the Fenix 7s 'top tier' fitness tracking, which gives wearers interesting and useful insights into their own performance and fitness.

Suitable for backcountry adventurers, this durable Garmin watch is made to last with a battery life of 11 days in smartwatch mode, 37 hours in GPS mode and a whopping 26 days in expedition mode. It's also tough, encased in fiber-reinforced Polymer to maximise durability and minimise internal damage.

We're keeping you updated on all the best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals this week, check here for our very best Garmin savings.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on some of our favorite Garmins near you.



Garmin Fenix 7S GPS Smartwatch 42 mm Silver: $649.99 $552.99 at Best Buy

Save $97 The Fenix 7S is the most compact version of the Fenix 7, with a case measuring 42mm diameter, making it ideal for smaller wrists. With superb GPS accuracy, advanced training tools, and impressive battery life.

Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on Garmin Fenix 7S smartwatches where you are.