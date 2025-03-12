Quick! These grippy and protective Merrell hiking shoes are discontinued and half-price right now

March around the trails in the Merrell Speed Solo hiking shoes

Hurry! These eco-friendly Merrell hiking boots have been discontinued, meaning that when they're gone, they're gone forever.

If you're quick, you can get your hands on the Merrell Speed Solo hiking shoes for just $54.83 in men's and women's sizes at REI.

This half-price pair is an eco-friendly option for taking on the trails, featuring 100% recycled laces, webbing, mesh lining, and polyurethane insoles. The 'Bloom' foam insoles include algea biomass, a renewable material sourced from lakes and ponds.

Alongside sustainability, this pair was designed with harsh hiking trails in mind. The Vibram ecostep outsoles feature aggressively shaped 4mm lugs, which dig into uneven terrain to provide stability in the wilderness, while the waterproof suede upper wards off the elements.

Meanwhile, sturdy, supportive rock plates aim to protect your feet from rocks and irritating debris in the wilderness.

The Merrell Speed Solo hiking shoes are available in the Black/Boulder colorway in men's sizes and Burlwood in women's.

Merrell Speed Solo men's hiking shoes: $110 $54.83 at REI

Save $55 Snag 50% off these discontinued hiking shoes from Merrell. The Speed Solo hiking shoes are made from sustainable, recycled materials and feature ample protection and grip to protect your feet on the trails.

Merrell Speed Solo women's hiking shoes: $110 $54.83 at REI

Save $55 Head into the wilderness with these grippy, protective hiking shoes from Merrell. The Speed Solo hiking shoes combine sustainability and function to craft a smooth, eco-friendly hiking experience.

The Merrell Speed Solo hiking shoes are also available in a mid-cut version, which is currently reduced to $104.93 in men's and women's sizes.

If you're not in the U.S, you can look below for today's best deals on dependable Merrell hiking shoes where you are: