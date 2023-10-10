Save a bunch on two of our favorite trail running shoes today – if you're quick!

If you're seeking some solid traction for the trails, two of our favorite pairs of trail running shoes are on sale with deep discounts today. Right now, if you're in the UK,, you can pick up the Saucony Endorphin Edge for £150 at Pro Direct Sports. That's a saving of £50 on a pair of shoes our testers gave five stars to, thanks to their outright comfort, springy ride, and great traction.

The Saucony Endorphin Edge is built for speed on tricky terrain, and gives a fast, fun ride thanks to its full-length carbon plate. The foam midsole strikes the perfect balance, offering enough cushioning to absorb shock (particularly on downhills) without compromising stability and usually come with a hefty price tag of £200.

Saucony Endorphin Edge: £200 £150 at Pro Direct Sports

Save £50 If you're in the UK, this is a great discount on a fantastic pair of trail running shoes, with a full-length carbon plate for a springy, fun ride. A few sizes are already out of stock, so you'll need to move fast to grab a pair before they fly off the shelves.

If you're in the US and have wide feet, you'll definitely want to take a look at the Adidas Terrex Agravic Ultra, which are down to just $73 at Wiggle – that's a savings of a whopping 64%. We tested these shoes out in the Peak District and were impressed with their durability and ability to keep going and going. A robust ultra running shoe, the Agravic Ultra boasts a good balance of grip, cushioning, bounce and protection.

Adidas Terrex Agravic Ultra: $199.99 $74.60 at Wiggle

Save $125.39 These top-rate trail shoes are less than half price at Wiggle right now. Who needs Amazon Prime Day? Again, limited sizes are available, so hurry and your wallet and feet will thank you.

If neither of these shoes comes in your size, don't despair. The internet is awash with great deals today and tomorrow, and we're keeping tabs on all of it, from these road-to-trail running shoes that are just $41.95 on Amazon, to all the best Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals for keeping track of your performance progress on the roads and trails.